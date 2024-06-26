Cebu Golden Restaurant Inc. celebrates 42nd anniversary, unveils role as parent company to Cebu’s well-loved food chains.

For over 42 years, Cebu’s very own Cebu Golden Restaurant Inc. (CGRI) has etched itself onto the Cebuano culinary tapestry, solidifying its stand as one of Cebu’s finest restaurants.
CGRI has been a Cebu staple for a long time, contributing to the city's delicious food scene. The mother brand owns many beloved food concepts and restaurants like Hukad Everyday Filipino, Balay sa Busay, Hukad Kafé, An’dale, and dá.yun Asian Noms, which offer mouthwatering Asian-inspired dishes everyone enjoys.
On May 25, 2024, Cebu Golden Restaurant Inc. celebrated its 42nd anniversary, which took place at Golden Cowrie Filipino Restaurant at Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City. The celebration also served as the occasion to officially announce its first loyalty program in partnership with “Feed the Children - Philippines,” which aims to bridge the gap between business and community welfare. The program, set to run from March to July 2024, invites patrons to be part of a noble cause, ensuring that their dining experiences contribute to a larger purpose.
Decades into the game, Golden Cowrie has mastered the diverse flavors of Filipino cuisine and has served generations of Cebuanos who have always come back for the taste of home and excellence. Concurrently, the restaurant is undergoing a rebranding that is soon to be unveiled in the coming months, creating a better dining experience for customers and bridging the old and new generations of patrons.
CGRI’s General Manager, Kristine de la Riva-Kokseng, shared her joy at finally showcasing a newer side of the restaurant and how it will draw more youngsters into appreciating Filipino food. “I want the younger generation to love Filipino food more,” Kokseng stated. “There is so much in our culture and food that is to be discovered, and I want to amplify that even more.”
When asked what the Cebuano public can expect from Cebu Golden Restaurant Inc., she shared that there will be more exciting brands coming up, such as Kushi Izakaya, the official and formal version of the An’dale food truck, dá.yun Asian Noms, and the revamp of their very own Hukad Everyday Filipino stores.
Kokseng also expressed her excitement about the future of the brands and presenting Filipino cuisine in a more exciting way. She shared, “In the ever-changing food landscape, you have to keep up with everything. We want to bring exciting and relevant Filipino cuisine to the Cebuanos.”
Golden Cowrie Filipino Restaurant, soon to be rebranded as Golden Cowrie Binisaya, will take a temporary hiatus and resume service at a new location in Barangay Guadalupe. The exact location will be announced soon.
As Cebu Golden Restaurant Inc. commemorates its 42nd anniversary and embraces its role as a pioneer in Cebuano culinary excellence, its future is nothing short of golden, poised to offer an even more remarkable dining experience rooted in its longstanding legacy of excellence. (SPONSORED CONTENT)