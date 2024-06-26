Cebu Golden Restaurant Inc. celebrates 42nd anniversary, unveils role as parent company to Cebu’s well-loved food chains.

On May 25, 2024, Cebu Golden Restaurant Inc. celebrated its 42nd anniversary, which took place at Golden Cowrie Filipino Restaurant at Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City. The celebration also served as the occasion to officially announce its first loyalty program in partnership with “Feed the Children - Philippines,” which aims to bridge the gap between business and community welfare. The program, set to run from March to July 2024, invites patrons to be part of a noble cause, ensuring that their dining experiences contribute to a larger purpose.

Decades into the game, Golden Cowrie has mastered the diverse flavors of Filipino cuisine and has served generations of Cebuanos who have always come back for the taste of home and excellence. Concurrently, the restaurant is undergoing a rebranding that is soon to be unveiled in the coming months, creating a better dining experience for customers and bridging the old and new generations of patrons.

CGRI’s General Manager, Kristine de la Riva-Kokseng, shared her joy at finally showcasing a newer side of the restaurant and how it will draw more youngsters into appreciating Filipino food. “I want the younger generation to love Filipino food more,” Kokseng stated. “There is so much in our culture and food that is to be discovered, and I want to amplify that even more.”