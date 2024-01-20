Cebu Pop 2024 awards best pop, love songs

The gifted dreamers of the Visayas once again lit up the stage of the Cebu Popular Music Festival in a talent showcase on Jan. 19, 2024 at the University of the Visayas Gymnasium, Cebu City.

The night resonated with melodies and dance, as the finalists poured their hearts into soulful performances. Out of the 129 entries, 12 compositions emerged victorious on the grand stage.

The competition was divided into two categories: Upbeat and Pop Love Songs. Each category champion was rewarded with P100,000, while an additional P10,000 was granted for the Best Music Video and Best Interpreter.

In a climactic showdown, the grand champions emerged: