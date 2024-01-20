Cebu Pop 2024 awards best pop, love songs

The gifted dreamers of the Visayas once again lit up the stage of the Cebu Popular Music Festival in a talent showcase on Jan. 19, 2024 at the University of the Visayas Gymnasium, Cebu City.
The night resonated with melodies and dance, as the finalists poured their hearts into soulful performances. Out of the 129 entries, 12 compositions emerged victorious on the grand stage.
The competition was divided into two categories: Upbeat and Pop Love Songs. Each category champion was rewarded with P100,000, while an additional P10,000 was granted for the Best Music Video and Best Interpreter.
In a climactic showdown, the grand champions emerged:
Pop Love Songs Category Winner: “RECUERDO”
Composer/Lyricist: Glenn Salve
Interpreter: Jingle Placencia Sesican
Upbeat Songs Category Winner: “Naunsa Diay Ka”
Composer/Lyricist: Dr. Hernando Maniwan
Musical Arranger: Neil Salarda
Interpreters: Philipp Mancol, Barret Oliver Richards and Bastian Richards
Best Interpreter:
Philipp Mancol, Barret Oliver Richards and Bastian Richards for “Naunsa Diay Ka”
Best Music Video:
Title: “Kulang”
Composer, Lyricist and Interpreter: Clark Geraldizo
Dr. Gerald Anthony Gullas reflected on the visionary spirit of his father, the late Governor Eduardo Gullas, as he shared how the festival had blossomed into reality.
“Throughout the years, it has bestowed upon the people of Cebu, and beyond, rising stars in music, songwriting, and singing, offering them the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality,” remarked Gullas, his words echoing the festival's profound impact.
The 42nd Cebu Popular Music Festival showcased an array of original compositions, paying homage to local talent and offering a heartfelt tribute to the very essence of Sinulog — Sr. Sto Niño. S