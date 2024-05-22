Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson among Miss Universe Philippines’ Top 20 Contestants

The highly anticipated Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant has officially announced its Top 20 contestants, May 22, 2024.
These remarkable women will compete for the coveted title of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 and the chance to represent the country at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico later this year. Among the esteemed candidates is Cebu's very own Kris Tiffany Janson.
Here is the list of the Top 20 contestants:
1. Maica Cabling Martinez, Nueva Ecija (Bingo Plus Fan Vote Winner)
2. Alexie Brooks, Iloilo (Up Close and Personal Challenge Winner)
3. Angel Tambal, Leyte (Runway Challenge Winner)
4. Patricia Bianca Tapia, Hawaii (Swimsuit Challenge Winner)
5. Tamara Ocier, Tacloban
6. Cyrille Payumo, Pampanga
7. Christina Chalk, United Kingdom
8. Ahtisa Manalo, Quezon Province
9. Kris Tiffany Janson, Cebu
10. Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Bacoor
11. Kayla Carter, Northern California
12. Tarah Valencia, Baguio
13. Alexandra Mae Rosales, Laguna
14. Stacey Gabriel, Cainta
15. Anita Rose Gomez, Zambales
16. Raven Doctor, Palawan
17. Christi McGarry, Taguig
18. Kymberlee Street, Australia
19. Chelsea Manalo, Bulacan
20. Selena Antonio Reyes, Pasig
These outstanding women have demonstrated excellence in various challenges, earning their place in the Top 20.
The journey continues as they prepare to compete for the crown, showcasing their beauty, talent, and intelligence. Stay tuned for more updates on their progress as they vie for the prestigious title.