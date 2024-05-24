Cebu’s pride: The women who shined in Miss Universe Philippines 2024

Cebu

Kris Tiffany Janson made it to the Top 10 in the MUPH 2024, becoming the only Cebuana to achieve this feat. At 34 years old, she stands out for her age and her impressive history in pageantry. Starting her journey in 2009 with a win in the Miss Cebu competition at 19, Janson has since been a prominent figure in the pageant scene.

Her participation in MUPH 2024 marks a significant comeback to the national stage after her notable achievement as the 2nd Runner-Up in the Miss Intercontinental 2014 held in Germany, on November 4, 2014. Kris' crowning moment in her grand comeback occurred during the Miss Universe Philippines- Cebu finals evening on February 3, 2024, where she represented Cebu City North.

Beyond her pageant successes, Kris is deeply committed to making a difference in the lives of people affected by domestic abuse. She dedicates her time and knowledge to help rebuild dreams, firmly believing that dreams know no bounds of time or age.