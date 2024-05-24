Cebu’s pride: The women who shined in Miss Universe Philippines 2024

It is no mere exaggeration to state that almost the entirety of the Philippines follows each Miss Universe contest, with Cebu undoubtedly sharing in this enthusiasm. This year, five Cebuanas proudly represented their hometowns on the national stage in the search for Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 on May 22. Although only one advanced to the Top 10, achieving the highest placement for Cebu representatives, all five women are remarkable in their own right. Get to know these extraordinary ladies here.
Cebu
Kris Tiffany Janson made it to the Top 10 in the MUPH 2024, becoming the only Cebuana to achieve this feat. At 34 years old, she stands out for her age and her impressive history in pageantry. Starting her journey in 2009 with a win in the Miss Cebu competition at 19, Janson has since been a prominent figure in the pageant scene.
Her participation in MUPH 2024 marks a significant comeback to the national stage after her notable achievement as the 2nd Runner-Up in the Miss Intercontinental 2014 held in Germany, on November 4, 2014. Kris' crowning moment in her grand comeback occurred during the Miss Universe Philippines- Cebu finals evening on February 3, 2024, where she represented Cebu City North.
Beyond her pageant successes, Kris is deeply committed to making a difference in the lives of people affected by domestic abuse. She dedicates her time and knowledge to help rebuild dreams, firmly believing that dreams know no bounds of time or age.
Bantayan Island
Dr. Juvel Mangubat Ducay proudly represented Bantayan Island on the national stage after earning the title of Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Tourism 2024. Crowned alongside Janson during the MUPH Cebu event on February 3, Ducay has been garnering attention for her successful careers in both medicine and pageantry. Known as the pride of Bantayan, she passionately advocates for improved healthcare systems for the island's residents.
Despite not making it to the Top 20, Ducay has gained recognition through various pageantry roles in Cebu. Her dedication to enhancing healthcare extends beyond Bantayan Island to the entire Philippines. She firmly believes that prioritizing the health of Filipinos will lead to greater productivity and progress nationwide.
Toledo City
Coming from a challenging background, Kim Irish Placibe approaches each day with simplicity and purpose. She became Toledo’s first delegate to compete for MUPH pageant after winning the crown of Miss Toledo 2024. Placibe's journey has been intertwined with her grandmother, who played a significant role in raising her. Breaking stereotypes, she was the first in her school to achieve a National Certificate 2 in Plumbing. Placibe's perseverance shines brightly despite her unique background, which includes selling food with her grandmother in the mornings. This resilience makes her a truly deserving candidate for the country's most prestigious crown.
Although she did not advance to the Top 20, Placibe's determination and resilience have earned her admiration and respect.
Talisay City
This multilingual beauty queen possesses an impressive ability to speak five languages! Mary Josephine Paaske achieved recognition alongside Janson and Ducay when she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Heritage 2024 on the same night. This title also granted her the opportunity to represent Talisay City on the national stage for MUPH 2024. Born to a Danish father and raised in Denmark until the age of 11, Paaske's upbringing uniquely shapes her perspective.
Having witnessed her father's struggles with mental health, Paaske decided to leverage her beauty and poise by entering the world of pageantry. Her aim is to raise awareness and amplify the voices of those who are often unheard. While Paaske did not advance to the Top 20, she remains a prominent figure in both major and minor pageant circles. With her natural poise and charisma, Paaske has become a favorite among pageant fans during MUPH and beyond.
Mandaue City
Crowned Miss Mandaue 2023, Victoria Leslie Ingram is a true melting pot of beauty, talent and passion. Her deep connection with music serves as a vessel for expressing her thoughts and emotions. Despite the challenge of losing her mother to breast cancer at the age of three, Ingram found healing as the years passed. Dedicated to nursing, she strives to improve Mandaue's healthcare system in her own unique way.
Ingram's journey has seen success in both singing and pageantry, locally and nationally. In 2021, she embraced a larger platform for her talent by participating in "Tawag ng Tanghalan," a segment of the popular noontime show "It's Showtime." Additionally, she stood out as one of the top 12 finalists in Binibining Pilipinas 2020. Throughout her endeavors, Ingram has been a vocal advocate for health, promoting nutrition, immunization and maternal health. Although she ends her MUPH 2024 stint not making it to the Top 20, Ingram is one of a kind gem that can profoundly express herself like what a true beauty queen should be.