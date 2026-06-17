Celebrate Father's Day with 'The Perfect Escape' at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

THIS Father's Day, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino invites families to honor and celebrate the man who deserves it all with The Perfect Escape—a thoughtfully curated collection of staycation and dining experiences designed to create meaningful and memorable moments.

Available for a limited time from June 19 to 21, 2026, this exclusive Father's Day offering blends refined comfort, exceptional cuisine, and genuine Filipino hospitality.

A well-deserved stay for dad

Treat Dad to a relaxing hotel escape with specially curated room packages that include a range of premium perks. Each stay is designed to elevate the experience, featuring:

Complimentary breakfast buffet at UNO Restaurant

P500 dining credits at Mizu

Two complimentary craft beers at the Lobby Lounge

20 percent discount on food and beverage purchases (excluding alcoholic drinks)

Access to the hotel's fitness center, swimming pool, and Casino Filipino

Room rates start at:

Standard Room – P4,400

Superior Room – P4,600

Deluxe Room – P4,800

Premier Room – P6,900

Guests may also enjoy a waived late check-out fee, subject to availability, for a truly relaxed and unhurried stay.

Exceptional dining experiences

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino also presents specially curated Father's Day dining offers across its signature restaurants:

UNO Restaurant (3+1 Promo)

Dad dines free when accompanied by three full-paying adults, making it the perfect venue for family gatherings.

Lunch – P1,188

Dinner P1,688 (Friday and Saturday) P1,588 (Sunday)



La Gondola – "La Festa del Papà"

Enjoy an exquisite Father's Day dining experience featuring a carefully curated menu of premium dishes, perfect for an intimate and elegant celebration. Fathers who avail themselves of this offer will receive a 20 percent discount.

Make it a celebration to remember

From indulgent buffets to a relaxing staycation, The Perfect Escape is designed to honor fathers with experiences that go beyond the ordinary, bringing together comfort, flavor, and heartfelt appreciation.

With limited availability, early reservations are highly encouraged. (Sponsored Content)

Reservations and Inquiries

For Room Bookings

📞 (032) 232-6888

✉️ whc.rsvn@waterfronthotels.net

For Dining Reservations

📞 (032) 232-6888 local 0000

🌐 https://bit.ly/WCCHBookYourTable