Charlton brings Vedrenne’s french liqueur expertise to Cebu’s mixology scene

In a vibrant display of mixology, mentorship and sensory flair, Cebu’s hospitality professionals, bartenders, and beverage enthusiasts converged at the historic Casino Español de Cebu on June 1, 2026 for the "The Art of Liqueur: A Vedrenne Cocktail Discovery Session," an exclusive, educational industry event presented by Charlton Trade & Enterprise.
The masterclass drew a packed house of 102 attendees from Cebu’s rapidly expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector, all eager to explore the heritage, versatility and modern applications of Vedrenne, the globally renowned French producer of premium liqueurs and syrups.
The afternoon commenced with opening remarks from Catherine M. Seniedo, chief operations officer of Charlton Trade & Enterprise. Seniedo emphasized the company’s deep-rooted commitment to nurturing the local hospitality scene, noting that the event was designed to empower Cebuano talent through education, collaboration and continuous learning opportunities.
The energy in the room reached a high point with the introduction of the afternoon's guest of honor: Hugo Drevet, Vedrenne’s Asia-Pacific Area Manager. Marking his very first time traveling to Cebu, Drevet flew in to personally conduct the educational seminar, signaling the international beverage community's growing interest in the Philippine market.
"Founded in 1923 in Nuits-Saint-Georges in the heart of Burgundy, France, Vedrenne has built an international reputation for traditional craftsmanship and meticulous fruit selection. Today, our passion for authentic flavors is distributed in over 85 countries," said Drevet.
Drevet captivated the audience with insider insights into Vedrenne’s rich 103-year history. He demystified the intricate extraction and distillation processes that give the brand its signature true-to-fruit intensity, while highlighting the crucial role premium modifiers play in contemporary global cocktail culture.
Moving far beyond a traditional lecture, the discovery session transformed into an interactive, high-stakes arena designed to challenge the palates and spark the creativity of the Cebuano crowd.
Attendees were treated to two main experiential segments:
Volunteer bartenders stepped into the spotlight to test their sensory accuracy. Relying solely on aroma, color, texture and flavor, participants had to identify mystery Vedrenne expressions. The friendly but intense competition put the distinct, complex and unadulterated flavor profiles of the French brand on full display.
The afternoon’s main attraction grouped local bartenders into four collaborative teams. Each team was handed a box of surprise ingredients and tasked with inventing an original, service-ready cocktail on the fly. The catch? The creation had to seamlessly incorporate and elevate a selected Vedrenne product.
The mixology battleground showcased the immense technical prowess, grace under pressure and collaborative spirit defining Cebu's modern bartending community. After careful deliberation by the elite judging panel, Team Ceetruce emerged victorious.
Their winning cocktail captured the judges' hearts and palates through a combination of flawless execution, precise flavor balancing, and a compelling narrative that tied the heritage of Vedrenne to local inspiration.
More than just a product seminar, "The Art of Liqueur" served as a powerful platform for professional development and community building. As Cebu positions itself as a premier culinary and nightlife destination in Southeast Asia, the need for world-class beverage education has never been higher.
Through masterclasses of this caliber, Charlton Trade & Enterprise continues to fortify the homegrown F&B industry—bridging the gap between brilliant local talent and globally recognized, heritage beverage brands.
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The full, multi-award-winning selection of premium Vedrenne liqueurs and syrups is now officially available locally for bars, restaurants, hotels, and retail partners through Charlton Trade & Enterprise.
• For Commercial Inquiries & Purchases: Contact Redjenne at (0919) 078 5066
• Digital Orders: Message directly via Charlton Trade Online
Drink responsibly. Vedrenne liqueurs are intended for consumption by adults 18 years old and above only. (SPONSORED CONTENT)