Charlton brings Vedrenne’s french liqueur expertise to Cebu’s mixology scene

Putting sensory skills and creativity to the test

Moving far beyond a traditional lecture, the discovery session transformed into an interactive, high-stakes arena designed to challenge the palates and spark the creativity of the Cebuano crowd.

Attendees were treated to two main experiential segments:

The 'Name That Liqueur' blind tasting challenge

Volunteer bartenders stepped into the spotlight to test their sensory accuracy. Relying solely on aroma, color, texture and flavor, participants had to identify mystery Vedrenne expressions. The friendly but intense competition put the distinct, complex and unadulterated flavor profiles of the French brand on full display.

The mystery box competition

The afternoon’s main attraction grouped local bartenders into four collaborative teams. Each team was handed a box of surprise ingredients and tasked with inventing an original, service-ready cocktail on the fly. The catch? The creation had to seamlessly incorporate and elevate a selected Vedrenne product.

Team Ceetruce triumphs

The mixology battleground showcased the immense technical prowess, grace under pressure and collaborative spirit defining Cebu's modern bartending community. After careful deliberation by the elite judging panel, Team Ceetruce emerged victorious.

Their winning cocktail captured the judges' hearts and palates through a combination of flawless execution, precise flavor balancing, and a compelling narrative that tied the heritage of Vedrenne to local inspiration.

Elevating Cebu's F&B scene to the world stage

More than just a product seminar, "The Art of Liqueur" served as a powerful platform for professional development and community building. As Cebu positions itself as a premier culinary and nightlife destination in Southeast Asia, the need for world-class beverage education has never been higher.

Through masterclasses of this caliber, Charlton Trade & Enterprise continues to fortify the homegrown F&B industry—bridging the gap between brilliant local talent and globally recognized, heritage beverage brands.

—

Availability & Trade Inquiries

The full, multi-award-winning selection of premium Vedrenne liqueurs and syrups is now officially available locally for bars, restaurants, hotels, and retail partners through Charlton Trade & Enterprise.

• For Commercial Inquiries & Purchases: Contact Redjenne at (0919) 078 5066

• Digital Orders: Message directly via Charlton Trade Online

Drink responsibly. Vedrenne liqueurs are intended for consumption by adults 18 years old and above only. (SPONSORED CONTENT)