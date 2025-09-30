CIBO grows with Cebu, opens fourth store in SM City Cebu

CIBO continues to grow with Cebu as it officially opened its newest branch at SM City Cebu, marking its fourth store in the city. This comes after the opening of CIBO SM Seaside in December 2023, and two branches at Ayala Center Cebu in February 2024. The expansion is a reflection of how warmly Cebuanos have welcomed REAL. MODERN. ITALIAN. into their everyday lives.
To celebrate this milestone, CIBO is bringing something new to the table. A festive lineup of dishes debuts across all stores nationwide from October 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026: Surf n Turf, a rib-eye steak paired with scallops and parsley rice pilaf; Calamari Fritti, deep-fried squid brightened with lemon and parsley; and the indulgent Hazelnut Crepe Cake, with raspberry jam on the side.
“CIBO is growing with Cebu” isn’t just a milestone; it’s proof of how warmly Cebuanos have welcomed the brand. Each new store means more chances to share their food and bring REAL. MODERN. ITALIAN. closer to families, friends, and everyday gatherings.
CIBO branches across Metro Cebu.
The growth of CIBO in Cebu is steered by the leadership of Amado Forés, Mercedes Forés and Edgar Allan Caper, who continue to guide the CIBO Group forward while honoring the legacy of its founder, the late Chef Margarita Forés.
To complement the dining table, CIBO Alimentari also presented holiday gift sets and Italian pantry staples. Gift Set A includes Big Potato Chips, Maionese, Sardines, and Bottled Iced Tea, while Gift Set B offers Salsa di Pomodoro, Ragu Bolognese, Sardines, Bottled Iced Tea, and De Cecco pasta. Making a return is the the CIBO Christmas Ham, available in all CIBO stores and across the country through GrabFood, Giftaway, and select leading supermarkets such as Robinsons, Shopwise, The Marketplace, Landmark, Unimart, Cash & Carry, and Puregold Duty Free. Festa Trays of your CIBO favorites are also on the menu, a convenient way to bring Italian flavors to your holiday celebrations.
CIBO Gift Sets.
As part of our ongoing commitment to quality and community, CIBO has partnered with Nimo Brew, a Cebu homegrown coffee brand, to craft our very own Italian Roast. This exclusive blend brings together CIBO’s Italian heritage with the richness of locally sourced beans — celebrating both tradition and innovation while supporting Filipino farmers.
CIBO remains committed to creating experiences that extend beyond the plate. LEALTÀ, its loyalty program, continues to reward diners with new perks and bigger savings, while Club Bimbi, the kids’ program, makes dining more fun for families with free meals for children.
Since 1997, CIBO has been bringing Italian food closer to Filipinos, from timeless favorites to new creations, always with the same warmth at the table.
As CIBO opens its doors at SM City Cebu, it shares this milestone with the people who made it possible. Daghang salamat, Cebu! (PR)