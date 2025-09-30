CIBO grows with Cebu, opens fourth store in SM City Cebu

CIBO continues to grow with Cebu as it officially opened its newest branch at SM City Cebu, marking its fourth store in the city. This comes after the opening of CIBO SM Seaside in December 2023, and two branches at Ayala Center Cebu in February 2024. The expansion is a reflection of how warmly Cebuanos have welcomed REAL. MODERN. ITALIAN. into their everyday lives.

To celebrate this milestone, CIBO is bringing something new to the table. A festive lineup of dishes debuts across all stores nationwide from October 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026: Surf n Turf, a rib-eye steak paired with scallops and parsley rice pilaf; Calamari Fritti, deep-fried squid brightened with lemon and parsley; and the indulgent Hazelnut Crepe Cake, with raspberry jam on the side.

“CIBO is growing with Cebu” isn’t just a milestone; it’s proof of how warmly Cebuanos have welcomed the brand. Each new store means more chances to share their food and bring REAL. MODERN. ITALIAN. closer to families, friends, and everyday gatherings.