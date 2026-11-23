TOUR de Cebu marked the successful staging of its 2026 edition following a five-day program, culminating in a three-day classic motoring rally across Negros Occidental from October 22 to 24.
The event presented by Performance and Classics Enthusiasts (PACE) in collaboration with the Manila Sports Car Club (MSCC), and organized by DJT Events Management, brought together classic car enthusiasts, participating teams, and event partners to celebrate automotive heritage, camaraderie, and the destinations and communities of Negros Occidental.
The rally covered approximately 1,000 kilometers across five competitive stages. Participants were challenged to maintain route accuracy, meet prescribed timing requirements, and coordinate closely throughout the journey.
Participants arrived at Citadines Bacolod City on October 20. Upon arrival, all participating vehicles underwent scrutineering to ensure they met the necessary safety and roadworthiness requirements ahead of the rally.
The day concluded with a pre-rally gathering at Mezcla Mexican Restaurant, bringing participants together for an evening of fellowship ahead of the competition.
On October 21, a classic car display at The Ruins in Talisay City gave visitors an opportunity to appreciate the participating vehicles up close, highlighting their design, craftsmanship, and history. A cocktail reception followed, bringing together participants, sponsors, media representatives, and event partners ahead of the rally.
With the opening festivities concluded, attention shifted to the road as participants prepared for three days of rally competition across Negros Occidental. The transition from social gatherings to competition brought a renewed focus on navigation, timing, vehicle readiness, and coordination between drivers and co-drivers.
The official flag-off took place on October 22 at Megaworld Northill Gateway in Bacolod City, with participating cars setting off amid persistent rain.
The wet conditions added another challenge to the opening leg, requiring crews to exercise extra caution and adapt to weather-related and schedule adjustments. Despite the challenging start, participants pressed forward, demonstrating the preparedness, focus, and teamwork needed to navigate the rally's demanding stages.
This year's edition brought together an impressive collection of historic and classic automobiles from marques including Alfa Romeo, BMW, Chevrolet, Datsun, DMC, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Porsche, Toyota, and Volkswagen, spanning the 1960s through the 1980s.
The vehicles were brought together by passionate classic car enthusiasts from Bacolod, Cebu, and Manila, reflecting a shared appreciation for classic motoring across the country.
Beyond showcasing automotive heritage, the rally gave owners an opportunity to put their vehicles to the test on the road, where precision, preparation, and teamwork mattered as much as the cars themselves.
Unlike conventional races decided by outright speed, Tour de Cebu follows a regularity rally format in which teams must navigate designated routes and meet prescribed timing requirements. Drivers and co-drivers share responsibility for completing each stage, requiring effective communication, preparation, and consistent decision-making.
Navigation was another defining aspect of the competition. Each day's routebook, commonly referred to as the tulips, was distributed shortly before the scheduled flag-off, requiring teams to review and interpret the instructions before setting out.
While participants were also provided with routes plotted on Google Maps, the third and final rally day presented an added challenge: teams had to rely solely on the printed tulip instructions for navigation. This placed greater emphasis on the driver-co-driver partnership and their ability to interpret directions accurately throughout the final leg.
Beyond the competition, Tour de Cebu 2026 provided opportunities for participants to unwind and reconnect.
The Fellowship Night at Fuego Bar and Lounge in Citadines Bacolod City brought drivers, co-drivers, and guests together over food, drinks, and conversations. The gathering offered a welcome pause between rally days and strengthened the friendships that are an integral part of the event.
The rally concluded with the recognition of teams whose consistency and accuracy earned them the leading positions in the overall standings.
Anthony “Tonet” Ramos and Lance Ledesma secured the overall championship aboard a 1967 Porsche 912. Jay Aldeguer and Ariana Aldeguer placed second in a 1960 Porsche 356B, while Kenneth Cobonpue and Andre Cobonpue finished third in a 1959 Porsche 356A.
Tour de Cebu 2026 also recognized outstanding teams across its vehicle classifications, celebrating the precision and consistency required to navigate the rally's five stages.
The class winners were:
Roberto Aboitiz Class (up to 1966): Tonet Ramos and Lance Ledesma, driving a 1967 Porsche 912
PACE Chairman Class (1967–1972): Ceasar Azanza and Maria Elera Azanza, driving a 1971 Datsun 240Z
Sportsman Class (1973–1978): Jayjay Neri and Pio Neri, driving a 1974 Porsche 914
Modern Classic Class (1979–1988): Renato Cabati and George Garcia, driving a 1986 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL
Clubman Class (up to 1978): Marcos Escalante and Carl Oliver Rode, driving a 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
Competitors were also recognized for outstanding precision and consistency across the five competitive regularity stages:
Stage 1 Winners: Mike Jo and Willard Chua (1973 Alfa Romeo Spider GTV)
Stage 2 Winners: RC Ciocon and Chino La’o (1977 Porsche 924)
Stage 3 Winners: Cesar Azanza and Maria Elena Azanza (1971 Datsun 240Z)
Stage 4 Winners: Coco Garcia and Iñaki Araneta (1974 MG B)
Stage 5 Co-Winners: Tonet Ramos and Lance Ledesma (1967 Porsche 912) and Jayjay Neri and Pio Neri (1974 Porsche 914)
The results highlighted the importance of teamwork, navigational precision, and consistency throughout the competition.
Beyond the overall standings, stage victories, and class championships, Tour de Cebu 2026 presented special awards recognizing exceptional automobiles, sportsmanship, perseverance, and dedication to classic motoring.
The awardees were:
Gentleman Racer Award: Willie Torres, Car No. 27
The Survivor Award: Anthony De Zuzuarregui and Ivan Chan, 1970 Porsche 911T, Car No. 100
Family Team Award: Freddie Zayco, Thomas Zayco, Abraham Zayco, and Emmanuel Zayco, driving Cars No. 70 and 777
Best Period-Dressed Award: Roy Voluntad and Alvin Timbol, Car No. 99
Ladies of the Road Award: Danielle Ramos and Cara Leonio, Car No. 2000
Tour de Cebu Car of the Year Award: 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, driven by Alfredo Roa and Jose Paolo Cagalingan, Car No. 76
Ten-Year Veteran Award: Jay Aldeguer, Kenneth Cobonpue, and Michael Jo
The awards recognized achievements and qualities that extended beyond the final standings, reflecting the camaraderie, resilience, and shared passion for classic motoring that define Tour de Cebu.
The celebrations culminated in the Tour de Cebu 2026 Awards Dinner on October 24 at OVY Resort in Bubog, Talisay City, Negros Occidental. Following the ceremonial finish in Sagay City, the classic rally fleet gathered at the resort's sprawling front grounds for an automotive showcase ahead of the evening's festivities.
Hosted and sponsored by motoring patron Mr. Leo Rey Yanson, the gala dinner honored the drivers, navigators, and event partners who completed the 1,000-kilometer regularity rally.
The evening featured a live performance by Filipino rock artist Bamboo and a fireworks display that illuminated the vintage cars across the OVY grounds, marking the conclusion of the event.
The conclusion of Tour de Cebu 2026 marked the end of this year's rally, but its significance extended beyond the final results. The event brought together people with a shared interest in historic automobiles and created opportunities for participants to connect with communities throughout the region.
The organizing team acknowledged the drivers and co-drivers, sponsors, media partners, local government units, volunteers, technical personnel, suppliers, and event staff whose contributions helped make the five-day program possible.
Their collective efforts underscored the importance of preparation, cooperation, and strong local partnerships in organizing a multi-stage motoring rally.
Tour de Cebu looks forward to building on the relationships formed through this year's event and continuing to provide a platform for classic car enthusiasts to celebrate automotive heritage while discovering the destinations and communities of the Visayas. (PR)