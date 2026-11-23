TOUR de Cebu marked the successful staging of its 2026 edition following a five-day program, culminating in a three-day classic motoring rally across Negros Occidental from October 22 to 24.

The event presented by Performance and Classics Enthusiasts (PACE) in collaboration with the Manila Sports Car Club (MSCC), and organized by DJT Events Management, brought together classic car enthusiasts, participating teams, and event partners to celebrate automotive heritage, camaraderie, and the destinations and communities of Negros Occidental.

The rally covered approximately 1,000 kilometers across five competitive stages. Participants were challenged to maintain route accuracy, meet prescribed timing requirements, and coordinate closely throughout the journey.

Preparations and pre-rally celebrations

Participants arrived at Citadines Bacolod City on October 20. Upon arrival, all participating vehicles underwent scrutineering to ensure they met the necessary safety and roadworthiness requirements ahead of the rally.