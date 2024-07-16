Crate and Barrel visits Cebu

Since arriving in the Philippines in 2014, CRATE AND BARREL has been elevating and enhancing living spaces across the archipelago, including some of the most stylish residences in Cebu. The pop-up space at The Glass House at the IPI Center Done Rockwell will give homeowners from Cebu the opportunity to view, browse and purchase favorite pieces as well as wishlist items that they’ve been wanting to acquire from CRATE AND BARREL on the spot. Throughout the selling period, an exclusive discount of up to 20 percent off on all furniture and houseware pieces will also be available for customers of the pop-up space to enjoy.

On July 18 and 19, CRATE AND BARREL will host an intimate guest list of tastemakers and valued clients to preview the pop-up space and the brand’s collections on feature. A portion of the proceeds from the preview will be dedicated to supporting the initiatives of Operation Smile. This non-profit organization is committed to helping bring smiles to thousands of children living with cleft lip and cleft palate. Advocacies that look out for the welfare of children and women have consistently informed CRATE AND BARREL’s Crate Gives Back programs since 2015.