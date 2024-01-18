Crowning Glory: Zoe Cameron’s triumph as Miss Cebu 2024 illuminates a night of elegance and impact

Zoe Cameron emerged victorious as Miss Cebu 2024 in the grand coronation held at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Lahug, Cebu City. The prestigious event marked the 40th edition of Miss Cebu, showcasing a night filled with glamour, talent, and inspiring moments.

The pageant commenced with a captivating opening production number, themed "Carnival Beauties in the late 20s," featuring performances by Markki Stroem, Knapsack Dancers, KDF-KanSugbo Dance Fusion, and the University of Cebu Dance Company. The candidates, adorned in outfits inspired by Carnival Queens from the late 1920s, set the stage for a night of elegance and grace.

Two special awards, the Remedios Duterte Delmar Heritage Award by Acebedo Optical and the Remedios Duterte Delmar Carnival Queen Best Designer Award, paid homage to Cebu's first recorded Beauty Queen. These awards added a touch of historical significance to the pageant.

The Urban Cebu Wear segment showcased the creative brilliance of designers like Mike Yapching, Brian Aloquin, Peewee Senining, and Edwin Ao, each presenting unique styles for the candidates. The Preliminary Q&A session allowed finalists to express themselves on themes such as Heritage, Faith, Serendipity, Beauty, Magical, Happiness, Sustainability, Success, Hospitality, Resilience, Passion, and Upbeat.

The Evening Gown Segment, themed "The Drama of Black and White," featured designs by renowned designers like Jun Escario, Dino Lloren, Dexter Alazas, Albert Arriba, Wendell Quisido, Oj Hofer, Philipp Tampus, Ren Manabat, Valerie Alvez, Marichu Tan, Rei Escario, and Harley Ruedas. This segment was a visual feast of elegance and sophistication.

Special awards, including Miss Friendship by Waterfront and Miss Photogenic by Macy's, added excitement to the night. Zoe Cameron, the eventual winner, received the Remedios Duterte Delmar Heritage Award and corporate awards such as Miss Oro Galleria and Miss Charity Bingo Plus.

The final set of awards recognized outstanding achievements in Cebu Wear and Evening Gown categories, honoring both the candidates and their respective designers. The Top 5 finalists—Shaina, Angel, Joelle, Zoe (Media Literacy), and Danielle—proved their poise and grace throughout the competition.

In the intense Final Q&A round, candidates addressed the impact of social media in the community and how Miss Cebu could use technology for a positive influence. Zoe Cameron's thoughtful response on media literacy and promoting kindness resonated with the judges, ultimately securing her the crown.

The coronation revealed the winners: Zoe Cameron as Miss Cebu 2024, Joelle Debine Dequito Uy as 1st Runner Up, Danielle McKaye Dela Cruz as 2nd Runner Up, Angel Jane Ruiz as 3rd Runner Up, and Shaina Michelle Reyes as 4th Runner Up.

Zoe Cameron expressed her overwhelming gratitude and shared her vision as Miss Cebu, emphasizing the importance of being a role model for the digital generation.

"I'm truly overwhelmed right now, filled with gratitude. Winning wasn't expected; I just sought the chance to elevate my platform for everyone. The preparations, the support from my family, friends, designers, and team—all worth it. I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity." The New Miss Cebu 2024, Zoe Cameron, shared to SunStar Lifestyle after winning the prestigious title.

Her commitment to promoting critical thinking, media literacy, and combating negativity with kindness resonated with the audience and judges alike.

The night concluded with Zoe Cameron taking home numerous prizes, including One Hundred Fifty Thousand pesos, a round trip ticket to the USA, beauty services, jewelry, dental services, and various gifts from sponsors. As the new Miss Cebu 2024, Zoe Cameron embarks on a journey to make a positive impact on the community, inspired by her platform and the responsibility that comes with it.