Discarded treasures at ‘Ukay Ta Bai!’

“Ukay Ta Bai!” features more than several vintage thrift shops and merchants that offer a plethora of pieces ranging from women’s to men’s clothing and accessories.

Some merchants offer a special selection of products that sell specific pieces such as shirts, pants, shoes etc. This diverse roster of merchants makes “Ukay Ta Bai!” the place to be as it offers a unique and rare variety of products.

Cosicol said, “The people behind ‘Ukay Ta Bai!’ already have a great following from their main ventures.”

The masterminds behind this highly-anticipated event actively propel the future of Cebuano artistry and creativity, with a mission to promote and shed light on the Cebuano creatives and inspire others to do the same.

“Rizzan, one of the co-founders of ‘Ukay Ta Bai!’ has been writing since ages ago and now has a shop that sells vintage pieces called Y2kvintage.co. Willow is an industrial partner of Ukay Ta Bai and the founder of the Molave Community Marketplace where people with different talents gather together and shop at food stalls and a few dry goods shops,” Cosicol added.

Besides offering rare vintage goods and other pieces, “Ukay Ta Bai!’ strives to be an avenue for the Cebuano thrift community, most especially for its merchants, and giving them the spotlight that they deserve.

Shedding light onto the Cebuano thrift community is not the only aspect of the event that it aims to achieve but to also promote sustainability and eco-conscious practices.

“In our upcoming event, each merchant has their own stint on promoting their brand by offering sustainable pieces such as tote bags and even upcycled products. Instead of throwing away extra fabric from these upcycled products, some of our merchants will give the fabric another life cycle by transforming it to another piece of apparel. The world has seen enough clothes and has more than enough to clothe everyone. We hope to spread this practice to the attendees of Ukay Ta Bai.”

Enthusiastic and optimistic in the growth and future of the local thrifting community, Gerard and his team of creatives are ecstatic to share their passion and promote the practice of thrifting with more events.

“Don’t change to fit the fashion, change the fashion to fit you” is a sentiment that rings true to the heart of those who love fashion.

Ukay Ta Bai is an event that you don’t want to miss, so head over to the Unity Cafe and Vinyl on February 24, 2024, and let’s ukay!