Discover luxury and style at Crate and Barrel’s first-ever pop-up event at IPI Center Done Rockwell

Crate and Barrel makes a stunning debut in Cebu City with its first-ever pop-up event at IPI Center Done Rockwell. Running from July 18 to July 31, this exclusive pop-up at The Glass House at IPI Center transforms the venue into a realm of luxury and style, setting a new standard in the heart of Cebu City.

This exclusive event transforms The Glass House into a captivating showcase of Crate and Barrel’s finest collections. The space is meticulously designed to immerse shoppers in a world of refined style to encourage them to envision and create a home that radiates both sophistication and warmth.