Discover the new limited edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label luxury artist series celebrating the animal jewels of the Philippines

The Davao bottle features the majestic Philippine Eagle, depicted alongside the region’s natural treasures such as the Waling-Waling orchid, the Mickey Mouse plant, the Durian, and Mount Apo.

Meanwhile, the Bohol bottle celebrates the delicate Tarsier amidst fireflies, with additional elements including the cacao plant, wildflowers, and the iconic Chocolate Hills.

Finally, the Cebu bottle showcases the graceful Philippine Whale Shark, or Butanding, set against the vibrant marine life of the province, accompanied by the Philippine Sampaguita, the Cebu Flowerpecker bird, and various aquatic elements.

This collection marks Anna Bautista's second collaboration with Johnnie Walker, following the limited edition Blue Label “Liwanag” bottle in 2022, inspired by the Philippine National Dance, Pandanggo sa Ilaw.

"I wanted to bring forth a collection that would celebrate our heritage by featuring the jewels that are distinct to the rich biodiversity of the Philippines. I am truly humbled to once again have the chance to collaborate with Johnnie Walker. More so that we are able to highlight the rarity of our country’s treasures, mirroring the attributes which have long defined Johnnie Walker Blue Label," shares Anna Bautista.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Animal Jewels Artist Series is a splendid addition to the collections of whisky and art enthusiasts alike. It also makes for an exquisite gift, celebrating the Philippines' natural wonders.

Available now in limited quantities, these exclusive bottles can be purchased at all S&R branches nationwide.

