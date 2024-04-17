Dissecting the rise, fall of BlackBerry

Strategic missteps. BlackBerry made several strategic missteps that further hindered its ability to compete. For example, the launch of the BlackBerry Storm, which was intended to rival the iPhone, was plagued by technical issues and poor reception. The company's decision to focus on the enterprise market, while neglecting the consumer market, also proved to be a strategic mistake. As consumer preferences shifted towards smartphones that could serve both personal and professional needs, BlackBerry's enterprise-centric approach became outdated.