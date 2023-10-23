Elevate your wellness journey at Watsons' Fit Fest

WATSONS, the leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer kicked off the very first Watsons Fit Fest, brought by the Watsons Club on October 13, 2023, at The Podium, Ortigas.

Watsons is taking an active step in encouraging everyone to have an active and healthy lifestyle through the Watsons Fit Fest, which aims to Recharge, Reboost, and Renew your health and overall well-being, inside and out. This mindful approach will guide participants to rediscover their paths to holistic wellness.

Self-care and living well are the topmost priorities for the Watsons Fit Fest. It’s time to get physical and become healthier with revitalizing activities lined up, dubbed as “Recharge your mind, Reboost your energy, and Renew your outlook.”

The Watsons Fit Fest was exclusively held for Watsons Club members. Aside from receiving exclusive discounts and deals in Watsons offline and online stores, being a Watsons Club member also grants you a fantastic experience to empower your health, wellness, and beauty aspirations.