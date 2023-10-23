Elevate your wellness journey at Watsons' Fit Fest

WATSONS, the leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer kicked off the very first Watsons Fit Fest, brought by the Watsons Club on October 13, 2023, at The Podium, Ortigas.
Watsons is taking an active step in encouraging everyone to have an active and healthy lifestyle through the Watsons Fit Fest, which aims to Recharge, Reboost, and Renew your health and overall well-being, inside and out. This mindful approach will guide participants to rediscover their paths to holistic wellness.
Self-care and living well are the topmost priorities for the Watsons Fit Fest. It’s time to get physical and become healthier with revitalizing activities lined up, dubbed as “Recharge your mind, Reboost your energy, and Renew your outlook.”
The Watsons Fit Fest was exclusively held for Watsons Club members. Aside from receiving exclusive discounts and deals in Watsons offline and online stores, being a Watsons Club member also grants you a fantastic experience to empower your health, wellness, and beauty aspirations.
“Watsons has always been committed to a lifestyle that celebrates self-care, well-being and self-confidence. Brought to you by Watsons Club, the Watsons Fit Fest aims to help everyone discover their wellness goals or recalibrate for those who have been finding new ways to approach their journey. At Watsons, we’ll continue to celebrate health and beauty in all forms, and empower everyone to be the best version of themselves."
Watsons Customer Director, Jared De Guzman.
The Watsons Fit Fest was the perfect time to discover your Watsons Health & Beauty Formula by taking part in various activities where you also have the chance to win exclusive vouchers and Watsons Club points.
The event aimed to integrate and promote the importance of beauty both inside and out, with the goal of further enhancing the wellness and health of the participants and helping them get back into great shape. The activities commenced with an exhilarating dance cardio routine led by 808 Studio PH, followed by a calming yoga session and a relaxing breathing exercise with Certified Calm.
There were also simultaneous physical activities such as Spin Bike (with Cyclehouse), Rope Flow (with Rope Flow), and Circuit Training (with Kinetix Club). And finally, to wind down after the activities, participants enjoyed a Skincare Refresher activity prepared by Watsons.
Guest Club Members were able to enjoy exclusive promos and freebies from Watsons and studio partners to continue discovering their Health and Beauty Formulas. They received free Watsons swag bags and earned more Watsons Club points. Participants also had the chance to win studio-partner vouchers from Kinetix Club, Rope Flow, 808 Studio PH, and Cyclehouse.
Participating brands include Y.O.U, Garnier, Myra, Fortima, Nutrabliss by Watsons, Acne Aid, Difflam, Cleene Clio, Cherifer, Enervon, Conzace, Solmux, Poten-Cee Collagen, Vantelin, Aveeno , Listerine , Herbal Essences and Vitress.
