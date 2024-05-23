Enrique Gil's raunchy romp in 'I Am Not Big Bird' hits Netflix. Here’s why you shouldn’t miss it!

Hold onto your feathers, folks! Netflix got a whole lot more risqué with the arrival of "I Am Not Big Bird" on May 21. This film, a wild ride through the streets of Thailand with Enrique Gil at the helm, promises to tickle your funny bone and maybe a few other places too (wink).
Meet Luis Carpio: The notorious ‘Big Bird’ doppelgänger
Enrique Gil’s character, Luis Carpio, isn’t your typical romantic lead. Instead of sweeping ladies off their feet with smooth lines and dreamy eyes, Luis finds himself tangled in a hilarious mix-up. Mistaken for a famously well-endowed Thai adult film star known as Big Bird, Luis's tiny manhood becomes the butt of endless jokes. But don’t worry, this isn't just a one-note gag — the film dives deep into the absurd, exploring the quirks and insecurities that come with mistaken identities and genital comparisons.
A cocktail of crude humor and heartfelt bromance
Director Victor Villanueva, the genius behind "Patay na si Hesus," serves up another plate of crass comedy with a side of heart. As Luis navigates his way through Thailand, he’s joined by his loyal, albeit goofy, friends played by Pepe Herrera, Nikko Natividad and Red Ollero. Their dynamic is a joy to watch, especially when they find themselves in increasingly ridiculous situations — from fleeing dangerous criminals to (almost) participating in an unconsensual adult film-making, the film takes the audience on an unexpected and hilarious journey.
Banana machine guns and more
"I Am Not Big Bird" doesn’t shy away from pushing the boundaries of comedy. One standout moment involves a classic Filipino confrontation scene turned on its head — instead of just tears and shouting, we get an unexpected ‘cock-fight’ (Yes, you read that right) that leaves everyone in stitches. And then there's the character who can shoot bananas from her private parts like a machine gun. This blend of the silly and the surreal makes the movie a riot.
Nostalgia meets naughtiness
Fans of Parokya ni Edgar will get a kick out of the nostalgic hit "Please Don’t Touch My Birdie" making a timely appearance in the film. It’s the cherry on top of a sundae filled with unpredictable gags and heartfelt moments. The movie balances its raunchy humor with a surprising amount of charm, making it an S-tier choice for a laid-back, uninhibited night with friends.
Breaking free from the love team mold
For Enrique Gil, "I Am Not Big Bird" significantly departs from his usual roles opposite Liza Soberano. This film showcases his comedic chops and his willingness to dive headfirst into the absurd. It's refreshing to see Gil in a role that allows him to be more than just a pretty face — he's bold, bodacious and absolutely hilarious.
A raunchy ode to the '90s and early 2000s
"I Am Not Big Bird" pays homage to the outlandish comedies of the '90s and early 2000s, complete with VHS tapes, digicams and a vibrant editing style that keeps the energy high. The film doesn't take itself too seriously, and that's exactly why it works. It’s a fun, ridiculous adventure that doesn’t just rely on sex jokes but also touches on themes of friendship, personal growth and the pressures of unrealistic beauty standards.
Size doesn’t matter, laughs do
At the end of the day, "I Am Not Big Bird" knows exactly what it is — a raunchy comedy with a big heart. It’s a film that invites you to laugh at the ridiculousness of it all while also delivering a message about self-acceptance and friendship.
Catch 'I Am Not Big Bird' now streaming on Netflix. Trust us, this is one movie night you’ll want to enjoy! (without parents ofc)