Espina: USJ-R Grads conference

LEADER. CPA topnotcher: Hebban Talib Tawantawan, CPA.
INTERACTION. Dr. MCE; Maryjun Delgado, chairperson, Department of Psychology and Library Information; Marietta Degamo-Bongcales, Dean, School of Arts and Sciences; and Tomasita Laborte, faculty member.
EDUCATOR. Richard Fernandez, University of San Jose-Recoletos faculty member.
TEAM. University of San Jose-Recoletos Academic Council of Deans and Heads.
HEAD. University of San Jose-Recoletos VP–Academics and Research, Fr. Jose Alden B. Alipin, OAR.
The VP-Academics and Research, Fr. Jose Alden B. Alipin, OAR held a conference at the Graduate School of the University of San Jose-Recoletos to revisit the vision, curriculum thrusts and linkages of the various masteral and doctoral courses.

The various post-graduate deans and faculty of the Schools of the Arts and Sciences, Education, Business and Management, Engineering—including the Research and Library heads, guidance and community services representatives—shared valuable insights on curriculum review, faculty development, research and linkages, as well as preparations for the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities accreditation.

The long- and short-term perspectives were carefully discussed to serve the growing population of the masteral and doctoral courses in response to the challenging global technological directions. The interaction also centered on the expansion of USJ-R’s national and international faculty and student exchange relations.

