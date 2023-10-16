Espina: USJ-R Grads conference

The VP-Academics and Research, Fr. Jose Alden B. Alipin, OAR held a conference at the Graduate School of the University of San Jose-Recoletos to revisit the vision, curriculum thrusts and linkages of the various masteral and doctoral courses.

The various post-graduate deans and faculty of the Schools of the Arts and Sciences, Education, Business and Management, Engineering—including the Research and Library heads, guidance and community services representatives—shared valuable insights on curriculum review, faculty development, research and linkages, as well as preparations for the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities accreditation.

The long- and short-term perspectives were carefully discussed to serve the growing population of the masteral and doctoral courses in response to the challenging global technological directions. The interaction also centered on the expansion of USJ-R’s national and international faculty and student exchange relations.