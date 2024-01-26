Everything we know so far about upcoming Korean film 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint'
The highly anticipated film adaptation of the popular web-novel “Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint” is generating buzz in the Korean entertainment industry. With a star-studded cast featuring Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and more, the movie promises an exciting and immersive experience for fans. Here's everything we know so far about this much-awaited Korean film.
Star-studded cast
The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring some of South Korea's most renowned actors. Min Ho, celebrated for his iconic role in the 2009 hit drama “Boys Over Flowers,” takes on the character of Yoo Joong Hyuk, a fictional figure granted numerous chances at life after death.
Opposite him is Hyo Seop, known for his role in the romantic comedy series “Business Proposal,” portraying Kim Dok Ja, an ordinary office worker with a unique connection to the web novel's narrative.
Chae Soo Bin, from “I'm Not a Robot,” steps into the shoes of Yoo Sang Ah, Dok Ja's co-worker, bringing strength and resilience to the team. Shin Seung Ho transforms into Lee Hyun Sung, a former military soldier with formidable defensive powers, while Nana of “After School” fame plays Jung Hee Won, a justice-driven goddess with exceptional strength.
The seasoned Park Ho San takes on the role of Gong Pil Doo, a manipulative wealthy man, and Choi Young Joon, fresh from his role as an antagonistic Japanese colonel, becomes Han Myung Oh, unexpectedly entangled in the unfolding story.
Jisoo, in her second acting venture after the historical drama “Snowdrop,” portrays Lee Ji Hye, a strong woman overcoming challenges alongside Yoo Joong Hyuk.
Synopsis
The storyline revolves around Kim Dok Ja, the sole reader of the web novel “Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World,” written by the anonymous author tls123. As the real world plunges into the novel's premise, Kim Dok Ja's unique knowledge becomes crucial for survival.
Joining forces with Yoo Joong Hyuk, the protagonist of the web novel, they strive to alter the original plot and hasten the story's conclusion. The narrative unfolds with increasingly challenging threats and life-or-death situations, as the characters aim to destroy the enigmatic <Star Stream> that dictates their fate.
Direction, production
The film is under the directorial helm of Kim Byung Woo, known for his work on thriller-action films such as “The Terror Live” (2013) and “Take Point” (2018). Produced by REALIES Pictures, the same team behind the action-fantasy series “Along with the Gods,” the film promises to deliver a visually stunning and captivating experience.
The excitement surrounding the film reached new heights as behind-the-scenes stills were released, showcasing the cast engaged in script readings. The production, which commenced in December 2023, has wrapped up filming, adding to the anticipation among fans.
Premiere date
While details such as the premiere date and the movie's running time are yet to be disclosed, fans can hardly contain their excitement for the release of “Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.” As the film promises a fusion of fantasy and reality, with an exceptional cast bringing the characters to life, it is poised to become a landmark entry in the realm of Korean cinema.
Stay tuned for more updates as the anticipation continues to build for this much-awaited cinematic experience.