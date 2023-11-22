Experience the magic of the season at Bayfront Hotel’s Caja Kitchen Cebu

'TIS THE season to embrace the enchantment of the holidays!

Caja Kitchen Cebu creates magical moments that will surely define your celebrations in 2023. As the calendar inches closer to the most festive time of the year, Bayfront Hotel invites you to reserve your spot for exclusive Food and Venue packages available at Caja Kitchen Cebu from Mondays to Thursdays.



Imagine hosting your holiday gatherings in a warm and inviting space, with a maximum capacity of 50 people, where the air is filled with laughter and the aroma of delectable delights. For an enticing P650 per head (with a minimum requirement of 30 persons), you can enjoy exclusive venue use for 4 hours, complete with in-house PA Sound System that will amplify the festive spirit. In addition, Caja Kitchen also has waived corkage fees for Lechon and Cake, so you can truly indulge in your favorite holiday treats.



The heart of the celebration lies in our sumptuous Lunch or Dinner Buffet, carefully curated to delight your palate. Feast on an array of culinary delights, including one salad or soup, one noodle or vegetable dish, plain rice, one tempting dessert, seasonal fruits, and a trio of main courses featuring pork, chicken, and fish. Complementing your feast is a round of refreshing iced tea.

Caja Kitchen Cebu recognizes that every celebration is unique, which is why its packages are entirely customizable. And if you're in the mood for something extra special, Caja Kitchen Cebu offers a range of upgrades, featuring delightful action stations such as Lechon Belly, Prawn Tempura, and more. After all, the specialty kitchen believe that the more variety, the merrier the celebration!

Conveniently located at the lobby of both branches of Bayfront Hotel Cebu in North Reclamation and Capitol Site, Caja Kitchen is not just a venue; we are the architects of your festive dreams.

So, seize the moment, secure your reservation, and let the holiday cheer unfold in the heart of Cebu City!

For inquiries on Food and Venue packages for exclusive events, you may contact at (063) 917 624 1840 for the North Reclamation Branch and (063) 917 624 1455 for the Capitol Site Branch. (SPONSORED CONTENT)