Experience vibrant living at lyf Cebu City.

LYF Cebu City recently hosted a trial stay from February 3 to 4, 2024, at Tower 3, Baseline Center, Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City. Media guests and influencers had the opportunity to experience the accommodations, amenities, and facilities of the multifaceted development.
Situated strategically close to restaurants, shopping centers, and urban attractions, lyf Cebu City offers a convenient location for visitors of Cebu City. The establishment aims to cater to dynamic living with its corporate, lifestyle, and commercial spaces.
The residence features a vibrant ambiance, showcasing youthful and brightly colored interiors that appeals primarily to young travelers. It offers various accommodation options including Studio, One Bedroom (2 of a Kind), and Two Bedroom (All Together) apartments, promoting collaborative interactions among guests through communal spaces.
A range of amenities is available to enhance the comfort and convenience of guests. En-suite bathrooms with towels and toiletries, along with facilities like a fitness area, residents' lounge, spa, and swimming pool, contribute to a relaxed stay. Additional services such as airport transfers, housekeeping, laundry, and tour concierge are also provided.
Security is ensured with 24-hour surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and electronic key card access.
The coliving concept is exemplified through various room types, each designed for social interaction while maintaining privacy. Smart storage solutions and curtain dividers are featured in these accommodations.
lyf Cebu’s curated social spaces such as the Say Hi area (reception), the Bond room (shared kitchen), the Chill lounge (coworking lounge), and Burn center (communal fitness center) cater to different aspects of communal living.
It really is one of a kind. You don't see any property with this vibrant ambiance. When you go in, it's locally made; it is actually mango, representing Cebu. The colors, as you can notice are akin to a leisure destination.“
lyf Cebu Manager Rey Vergel Mula shared.
lyf Cebu City provides a dynamic and inclusive accommodation experience, blending comfort, convenience, and social interaction. With its array of amenities, diverse room options, and unique social spaces, it offers a welcoming environment for guests seeking both relaxation and community engagement during their stay in Cebu City. (SPONSORED CONTENT)