Experience vibrant living at lyf Cebu City.

A range of amenities is available to enhance the comfort and convenience of guests. En-suite bathrooms with towels and toiletries, along with facilities like a fitness area, residents' lounge, spa, and swimming pool, contribute to a relaxed stay. Additional services such as airport transfers, housekeeping, laundry, and tour concierge are also provided.

Security is ensured with 24-hour surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and electronic key card access.

The coliving concept is exemplified through various room types, each designed for social interaction while maintaining privacy. Smart storage solutions and curtain dividers are featured in these accommodations.

lyf Cebu’s curated social spaces such as the Say Hi area (reception), the Bond room (shared kitchen), the Chill lounge (coworking lounge), and Burn center (communal fitness center) cater to different aspects of communal living.