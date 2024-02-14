Explore Cebu’s Places of Love.

Cupid is right around the corner as Valentine’s Day looms over us—whether single, committed, or just simply celebrating the holiday with friends or family.
Whether you’re going to celebrate it with your significant other or have a simple get together with your single friends, Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love in all forms that everyone can and should participate in. In Cebu, there are tons of places where people can spend time with their loved ones and indulge in what life has to offer during the most romantic time of the year.
The day is not over yet so here are some of Cebu’s places of love that you should go and visit for this upcoming Valentine’s Day:
Cebu’s very own parthenon is a love story in itself. Built and owned by Teodorico Soriano Adarna, this monument was made in memory for his beloved late wife, Leah Albino-Adarna. Beautifully and intricately built to mimic the Greek parthenon, this memorial of love is an architectural feat of its kind in Cebu that showcases a husband’s endearing love for his late wife. Situated on a mountainous area of the Cebu Transcentral Highway, the Temple of Leah offers spectacular skyline views of the city.
Enjoy a nice cup of joe paired with a nice mountain view of the northern part of Cebu, Nanda Cafe Consolacion is the perfect place for couples who are coffee aficionados and sunset chasers. Its extensive menu that ranges from beverages to scrumptious meals, has become a favorite amongst young Cebuanos. This open-air cafe surrounded with rich greenery is located atop the hills of Garing at Barangay Garing.
For those who are looking forward to spending Valentine’s Day with Italian flare, Dolce Amore is the restaurant for you. Indulge in authentic Italian pizza that follows the Neapolitan tradition of pizza making paired with exceptional Italian wines to really top off the experience. Located on 88th Avenue, the restaurant is a nearby treat for those who are looking for an indulgent meal during the day of love.
Embark on an adventure this Valentine’s Day by traveling to the northern part of Cebuwith an nature adventure like no other in Cebu Safari and Adventure Park. This 170 hectare animal enclosure is filled with animals that you could think of including a lion, giraffe, capybara, tiger, hyena, and so many more! There are also petting areas in the enclosure where guests can interact with the animals and meet them.
Valentine’s Day shouldn’t simply be a holiday for significant others and lovers, but for friends and family as well. The holiday is meant to be an adventure meant for everyone—an opportunity to express love and appreciation for the various meaningful connections in our lives.