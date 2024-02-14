Explore Cebu’s Places of Love.

Cupid is right around the corner as Valentine’s Day looms over us—whether single, committed, or just simply celebrating the holiday with friends or family.

Whether you’re going to celebrate it with your significant other or have a simple get together with your single friends, Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love in all forms that everyone can and should participate in. In Cebu, there are tons of places where people can spend time with their loved ones and indulge in what life has to offer during the most romantic time of the year.

The day is not over yet so here are some of Cebu’s places of love that you should go and visit for this upcoming Valentine’s Day: