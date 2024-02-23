Facebook group guides members on launching own fried chicken business

One wouldn’t believe that there's serious teamwork focused on cooking the perfect fried chicken in this all-Filipino Facebook group.

“Fried Chicken Sharing and Business Recipe” is a group boasting over 250,000 members and true to its name, the page is a hub for sharing tips and recipes on cooking the perfect fried chicken for business ventures or leisure cooking.

Community

The public group is a supportive community that learns from each other by posting photos of their chicken dishes. With posts from both seasoned pros and enthusiastic amateurs looking to perfect their craft, members rate each other’s dishes mostly from one to 10.

Members’ feedback in return, is another recipe crucial to empower the community. Their suggestions are another recipe that helps everyone turn their love for fried chicken into potential businesses.

Satisfied members who have turned their chicken recipes into ventures also share their cooking processes and details on selling, including pricing information.

Based on the group's public information, it gathers an impressive 51 posts per day. Additionally, the group has experienced remarkable growth, with a 46k increase in members over the past week.

Despite being created just a year ago, the group has quickly gained popularity and engagement, as people are sharing screenshots of the group’s posts towards other social media like X (formerly Twitter).

The admins of the group have emphasized the importance of respecting sellers and their hard work in creating recipes, while also encouraging members to make informed decisions when purchasing recipes.

Best chicken

It's a challenge to compile all the top fried chicken recipes that have garnered praise in the group, but here are a couple that have captured the hearts (and taste buds) of many:

Clark Soriano's recipe boasts a flavorful brine consisting of salt, sugar, MSG, garlic, onions, carrots, celery, pepper, thyme and bay leaves. His dry breading is a blend of flour, cornstarch, rice flour, baking powder, garlic powder, paprika, sage powder, fine pepper and vanillin powder. The wet mixture includes water, egg and a portion of the dry breading.

Another netizen, Herson Franz Garin Ugale, which garnered almost 15,000 reactions from his recipe shared brining for 30 minutes with a mix of salt, pepper, garlic powder and lime juice. The dry coating consists of a blend of one cup of all-purpose flour, one tablespoon of starch, a pinch of salt, turmeric, pepper and paprika. For the wet mixture, two ice cubes are added. The cooking method involves frying for 10 minutes, five minutes on each side and double frying at maximum heat for two minutes each time.

For the members, the recipes don't just focus on creating the perfect fried chicken; they also delve into brining techniques, marinating tips, the importance of accurate heat temperatures, the quality of oil needed and many more.

Cebu’s chicken

Cebu, like many places, has a genuine appreciation for deep-fried food, especially chicken. Whether in a big city or a quiet province, you can always find a fried chicken cart ready to serve. Some of the beloved fried chicken joints in Cebu, such as Jerry’s, Carlito’s, Chef Pablo, Kara’s Fried Chicken and many others, offer delicious meals at very affordable prices.

Although the FB group mainly consists of people from Luzon, the recipes are freely shared, providing an opportunity for many Cebuanos to try them out and enhance their home cooking or fried chicken business ventures. This way, Cebuanos can deepen their knowledge or who knows, start another beloved chicken joint in the city.

This endless curiosity for fried chicken among enthusiasts in the group is evident. This “bayanihan” stands in stark contrast to the notion of crab mentality often associated with Filipinos. This time, a Filipino community has forged a different path. The members are coming together to empower each other's grassroots successes and this is what honestly matters most at the end of the day.