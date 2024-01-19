Faces of faith: The many representations of Sto. Niño

The Holy Child Jesus isn't just a static icon on an altar. Elders give representations of it to their children for protection — an image of it in the dining area, a miniature statue in the car or a medallion for someone about to take an exam.

The Sto. Niño de Cebu is not confined to a singular form; instead, it assumes a multitude of shapes and expressions, each carrying unique stories and profound significance. The Sto. Niño, in all its forms, remains a constant presence, symbolizing faith, continuity and the interconnectedness of everyday life with the divine.