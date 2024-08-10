FERRAGAMO presents pre-Fall 2024 campaign, introduces new refresh store concept

To introduce the Pre-Fall 2024 collection, Ferragamo presents a new campaign photographed by Harley Weir: an articulation of the vocabulary Maximilian Davis has built for the house, seen through the distinctly desirable lens of summer.
“We wanted to play with the idea of fantasy and reality,” explained Davis, “and Harley is someone who can express something that is both very real and very magical.” Against a backdrop of Italian sculptures rendered as sandcastles, a summer wardrobe reveals itself: pieces which can seamlessly adapt between long days and even longer evenings spent on the beach. “I wanted it to have an ease, but also an energy, which women can relate to,” he continued.
Campaign concept and creative direction: Ferdinando Verderi
Photographer (main images) and video direction: Harley Weir
Photographer (collateral images): Luna Conte
Styling: Lotta Volkova
Cast: Aymeline Valade, Awar Odhiang, Luca Lemaire
While the collection remains rooted in the contemporary language of Ferragamo, the history of the house appears interwoven throughout. Raffia, a staple of Ferragamo’s early designs, is translated into leather-lined woven shoppers and cut-out totes, as well as applied to the uppers of mules.
“In terms of technique, combining high and low is what Ferragamo is about,” explained Davis – and, embroidered with Lucio Venna’s original artwork for the house from the late 1920s, the everyday appears elevated by the incorporation of the brand’s history. “Ferragamo and Venna collaborated to create artwork that wasn’t to do with product: it was just about making really good imagery – and that collaboration made me particularly interested in that period when Italians were using art as a rebellious form of expression,” added Davis.
The iconic Ferragamo ballerina is also given new life through the adjustment of its proportions: its elongated last and toe suggest a slightly subversive elegance, and its enlarged hardware offers a minimalist yet playful touch. The Ferragamo Hug bag - the quintessence of Ferragamo’s enduring legacy of craftsmanship and creativity - remains omnipresent, but now exists with an artfully woven handle; louche pajama tailoring, and tropical kaftan dresses are imbued with carefreeness, while the exacting nature of their fabrication and construction, alongside details like organic gold hardware, invites them into the Ferragamo universe.
“It’s about looking at the wardrobe,” concluded Davis. “About it feeling identifiable and exploring the elements and signifiers we’ve developed throughout my time here, in a fresh, new way.” This is summer, as seen by Ferragamo.
Store refresh concept
The new Ferragamo store has been carefully designed to integrate excellence and innovation. An architectural portal of travertine embraces the signature expanses of transparency together with the illuminated brand logos. The design of the interior mixes different materials such as travertine, walnut, precious plasters, boucle fabrics and a selection of elevated bronze, espresso & ivory silk hand tufted rugs.
Modern and sophisticated, the refined interior features highlight essential forms and contemporary details, offering a perfect backdrop for the beautiful displays of the different categories from iconic shoes, belts, bags, small leather accessories, as well as the latest ready-to-wear collections for men and women. (PR)