Filipino heritage brand Bo’s Coffee brews exciting surprises for Independence Month

Supporting local coffee communities

Since opening in Cebu City 28 years ago, Bo’s Coffee has supported local coffee farming communities by funding the construction of coffee mills, making the production process more efficient and improving harvest yield.

In September 2023, Bo’s Coffee partnered with The Dream Coffee in establishing a coffee mill in T’Boli, South Cotabato. Operational within just two months by November 2023, the mill, located in Barangay T'Bolok, T'Boli, South Cotabato, has become a pivotal hub for processing coffee from T'Boli, Lake Sebu, and surrounding provinces like Sultan Kudarat.

The Dream Coffee x Bo’s Coffee Mill includes essential components such as a drying house, outdoor drying beds, a processing area, storage facilities, and utility rooms. The coffee mill has led to a 275 percent surge in production, provided employment for 12 individuals during construction, 28 seasonal coffee processors, and 2 permanent mill workers. For the 2023/2024 harvest season, Dream Coffee collaborated with 50 farmers from 5 communities in T’Boli and 1 in Lake Sebu.