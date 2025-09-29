Find your rhythm: Trybe Co-Living opens in Cebu

Cebu City welcomes a fresh chapter in urban living with the arrival of Trybe Co-Living, a modern space designed for connection, convenience, and community. Starting October 3, 2025 onwards, Trybe will begin accepting bookings—marking the start of a lifestyle that blends independence with belonging right in the heart of the city.
Trybe offers flexible stays that suit today’s fast-moving professionals and city dwellers:
Micro Queen Room – Ideal for solo residents or couples seeking both comfort and efficiency.
Micro Twin Room – Perfect for friends or colleagues who want a shared living experience.
Both rooms come fully furnished and thoughtfully designed, ensuring not just function but character in every detail.
Rates:
P1,888 daily (with breakfast) – good for 2
P1,488 daily (without breakfast) – good for 2
P28,888 monthly – fully furnished, good for 2, direct booking
What sets Trybe apart is its curated environment that makes everyday living both engaging and inspiring:
Cafe Trybe – A vibrant second-floor hub for meals, coffee, and conversations.
Co-Working Spaces – Designed for productivity, collaboration, and creativity.
Recreation Zones – Featuring billiards, air hockey, and foosball for well-deserved play.
24/7 Front Desk – Because convenience and peace of mind matter.
Prime Location – Placed at the center of Cebu, keeping work, lifestyle hubs, and city culture within easy reach.
At Trybe, you are not just renting space—you are joining a collective. It’s where ambition and downtime meet, where independence thrives alongside community, and where life in the city is redefined.
Bookings open October 3, 2025 onwards.
Our space. Our Trybe. (PR)