From Sexbomb Girls to BINI, a look into girl groups in the Philippines

The Filipino music scene has witnessed a colorful evolution of girl groups, with each era reflecting the changing tastes and cultural dynamics. From the explosive popularity of the Sexbomb Girls in the early 2000s to the modern-day phenomenon of BINI, these groups have significantly influenced the entertainment landscape in the country.
Sexbomb Girls (2000s)
The early 2000s saw the emergence of the Sexbomb Girls, a dance group that quickly rose to fame through their regular appearances on the noontime show "Eat Bulaga!" Joy Cancio formed the dance group that soon transitioned into recording artists.
The girl group's hit single "Spaghetti Song (Spaghetti Pababa)" became a nationwide sensation, establishing them as pioneers in the local girl group scene. The Sexbomb Girls' unique blend of dance, music and charisma set a new standard for girl groups in the Philippines.
Transition period (Mid-2000s to early 2010s)
Following the trailblazing success of the Sexbomb Girls, the mid-2000s to early 2010s witnessed a transitional phase in the Philippine girl group scene. Various groups emerged during this period, each bringing something new to the table.
Groups like Viva Hot Babes and Mocha Girls garnered attention, albeit with a more mature image than their predecessors. These groups often faced controversy, but they nonetheless contributed to the diversification of the genre, showing that girl groups could cater to different tastes and styles.
Influence of K-Pop, birth of P-Pop
The global rise of K-Pop (Korean Pop) significantly influenced the Philippine music industry. As K-Pop groups like Girls' Generation and 2NE1 gained international fame, their impact was felt locally, inspiring a new wave of Philippine girl groups. This period marked the birth of P-Pop (Philippine Pop), a genre heavily influenced by K-Pop’s polished production, catchy music, and intricate choreography.
One notable group during this era was Pop Girls, managed by Viva Entertainment. While they did not reach the same heights as their K-Pop counterparts, they laid the groundwork for future P-Pop groups, emphasizing the importance of training and presentation. Forgotten by many, actress Nadine Lustre was a member of the Pop Girls.
Late 2010s: New wave of talents
The late 2010s saw a resurgence of interest in girl groups, with more resources poured into developing local talent. This era marked the debut of groups like YGIG, a five-member Filipino girl group under SBTown, and MNL48, the Philippine sister group of Japan’s AKB48. MNL48 introduced the concept of having more group members who regularly perform and interact with fans; a novel idea that quickly gained a loyal following.
BINI: P-Pop domination
In recent years, BINI has emerged as a leading figure in the P-Pop scene. Formed through a rigorous training program by ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, BINI exemplifies the evolution of Philippine girl groups.
Their debut single "Born to Win" declared their intent to make a significant mark on the industry. BINI’s music, style and performances reflected a blend of local flavor and global influences, positioning them as torchbearers for the next generation of Filipino girl groups.
Recently, BINI became 2024’s biggest breakthrough act by becoming the most streamed OPM (Original Pilipino Music) artist on Spotify PH, second only to Taylor Swift. They reached one million daily streams on Spotify PH with "Pantropiko," making them the first Filipina act to do so. "Pantropiko" also topped Spotify PH, Apple Music PH and YouTube PH charts simultaneously. With over 5.4 million monthly listeners, BINI is now the most streamed OPM group and the first P-Pop group to surpass five million monthly listeners on Spotify.
The journey from the Sexbomb Girls to BINI highlights the incredible evolution of girl groups in the Philippines. Each era brought unique contributions, from the dance-centric early 2000s to the sophisticated, globally-influenced P-Pop groups today. As BINI and other emerging groups continue to rise, the future of Philippine girl groups looks brighter than ever, promising more innovation, empowerment and unforgettable music for fans locally and globally.