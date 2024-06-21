Gear up for your next adventure: R.O.X. reopens in Ayala Center Cebu

R.O.X. (Recreational Outdoor eXchange) is thrilled to announce the re-opening of its store, located at the second level of Ayala Center Cebu. This highly anticipated reopening promises to attract a diverse crowd of mall-goers, outdoor enthusiasts, and adventure seekers.
R.O.X. will feature an extensive collection of premium outdoor brands, including Salomon, Hydro Flask, Columbia, Poler, Fox Racing, Nalgene, Sea to Summit, Salomon and Osprey. The store offers a comprehensive range of outdoor gear, equipment, and apparel designed to meet the needs of campers, hikers, climbers, and nature lovers.
From camping and hiking essentials to state-of-the-art climbing gear and accessories, R.O.X. ensures that adventurers are equipped with everything necessary to explore the great outdoors with confidence and style.
R.O.X. continues to expand its footprint, delivering exceptional outdoor retail experiences nationwide. Committed to quality, innovation, and community, R.O.X. remains the premier destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
The first R.O.X. store was opened at Bonifacio High Street in 2007 as the largest outdoor superstore in Southeast Asia, with the aim to go beyond just providing the best in outdoor gear, but also supporting grassroots communities, nature conservation efforts, and delivering programs that highlight how anyone can enjoy the outdoors.
Today, there are 16 R.O.X. branches all over the Philippines, ensuring that more and more Filipinos have access to the essentials for outdoor recreation and adventure.
Apart from its branch at Ayala Center Cebu, R.O.X. also proudly serves customers from The Queen City of the South at The Mall at NUSTAR and SM Seaside.
To mark the re-opening, R.O.X. presents a special offer – enjoy a 10 percent discount on all Primer brands regular-priced items until June 25, 2024. Join us on June 21, 2024, in celebrating the re-opening of R.O.X. and discover a world of outdoor adventure. (PR)