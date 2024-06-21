Gear up for your next adventure: R.O.X. reopens in Ayala Center Cebu

From camping and hiking essentials to state-of-the-art climbing gear and accessories, R.O.X. ensures that adventurers are equipped with everything necessary to explore the great outdoors with confidence and style.

R.O.X. continues to expand its footprint, delivering exceptional outdoor retail experiences nationwide. Committed to quality, innovation, and community, R.O.X. remains the premier destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

The first R.O.X. store was opened at Bonifacio High Street in 2007 as the largest outdoor superstore in Southeast Asia, with the aim to go beyond just providing the best in outdoor gear, but also supporting grassroots communities, nature conservation efforts, and delivering programs that highlight how anyone can enjoy the outdoors.

Today, there are 16 R.O.X. branches all over the Philippines, ensuring that more and more Filipinos have access to the essentials for outdoor recreation and adventure.