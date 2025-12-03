GET READY FOR CAMPUS CHRONICLES! ✨

Behind every student’s dream is a classroom that tells another story—broken chairs, leaking roofs, and a lack of even the most basic resources. 📚 These everyday struggles remind us that education, which should be a right, often feels like a challenge instead. Join Ayeesh, Mary, and Keira as they dive deep into these realities, this Wednesday, December 3 at 2:30 p.m.,They’ll share stories, reflections, and insights on how these challenges shape the student experience—and what can be done to create better learning spaces for all. Let’s make our voices heard, raise awareness, and spark conversations that can lead to real change in education. 🙌 #CampusChronicles #EducationMatters #StudentVoices