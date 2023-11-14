Go all-out at the Watsons nationwide sale!

Don’t miss health deals and beauty deals from Watsons Generics, Watsons Brand, Ensure Gold,
Tiger Balm, Goli Nutrition, Vantelin, Axe, Olay, L’Oreal, Pond’s, Tresemme and more!Here's exciting news for health and beauty enthusiasts! Watsons is going all-out with a Nationwide Sale from November 15 to 19, 2023. Brace yourselves for savings as this five-day sale event offers up to 90 percent off both online and in store, making it an event worth marking on every shopper’s calendar.
The offers a seamless and convenient way for customers to partake in the Nationwide Sale. Seize the opportunity to be a Watsons Club member by downloading the ! By being a member, you get to snag member-exclusive deals and enjoy an additional 10 percent discount for a minimum spend of P1,000 at the nationwide sale. That's not all! Those who opt to shop online with GCash can use the code "GCASH100" during checkout and unlock P100 off for a minimum spend of P1,500, adding an extra layer of savings to their purchases.
To top it all off, Watsons is rolling out up to 60 percent off on the second item which allows customers to double their delight as they stock up on a diverse array of health and beauty essentials coming from partner brands.
It’s time to spread the word about these incredible price drops. Tell your friends, family, and fellow health and beauty enthusiasts to gear up for the Watsons Nationwide Sale– an event promising not only savings but also a chance to enhance your health and beauty journey.
Whether you prefer the ease of online shopping or the tactile experience of in-store visits, Watsons has you covered. For those who prefer to shop online, simply fill up your carts now and complete your checkout on November 15 to 19, 2023. Alternatively, you can venture to your nearest Watsons store during the sale days. With 1,000+ Watsons stores nationwide, shopping convenience is at your fingertips in 30 minutes or less through “Click & Collect.” Express Delivery is also available which ensures your orders are at your doorstep within three hours.
Mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready to embark on a five-day shopping spree!
For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok. (SPONSORED CONTENT)