Go all-out at the Watsons nationwide sale!

Don’t miss health deals and beauty deals from Watsons Generics, Watsons Brand, Ensure Gold,

Tiger Balm, Goli Nutrition, Vantelin, Axe, Olay, L’Oreal, Pond’s, Tresemme and more!Here's exciting news for health and beauty enthusiasts! Watsons is going all-out with a Nationwide Sale from November 15 to 19, 2023. Brace yourselves for savings as this five-day sale event offers up to 90 percent off both online and in store, making it an event worth marking on every shopper’s calendar.

The Watsons App offers a seamless and convenient way for customers to partake in the Nationwide Sale. Seize the opportunity to be a Watsons Club member by downloading the Watsons App ! By being a member, you get to snag member-exclusive deals and enjoy an additional 10 percent discount for a minimum spend of P1,000 at the nationwide sale. That's not all! Those who opt to shop online with GCash can use the code "GCASH100" during checkout and unlock P100 off for a minimum spend of P1,500, adding an extra layer of savings to their purchases.

To top it all off, Watsons is rolling out up to 60 percent off on the second item which allows customers to double their delight as they stock up on a diverse array of health and beauty essentials coming from partner brands.