Hello, Neo – and Hello, Vespa! Get the MacBook Neo at The Loop, win a brand new Vespa

It’s love at first Mac – and The Loop is offering even more reasons to upgrade your tech and style.
Fresh off its global release, the highly anticipated MacBook Neo has officially landed at The Loop. This minimalist powerhouse has the world buzzing with its eye-catching colors, features, and pricing that’s an absolute steal. MacBook Neo is available in Blush, Citrus, Indigo and Silver.
The Loop is elevating the release even further by transforming the Neo experience into a chic lifestyle movement. Complete your Neo experience with a new ride, as customers who purchase a MacBook Neo at select The Loop branches until May 31, 2026, will get a chance to win a new Vespa S 125.
The official launch last April 23, 2026, beginning at 7 p.m., was marked by exclusive drops at Ayala Center Cebu, SM City Baguio, and UP Town Center, where the first 10 customers were treated to big surprises and P9,500 worth of exclusive freebies such as a SHOKZ OpenMove Bone Conduction Headphone, ADAM elements 8-in-1 hub, and premium cleaning kits. Earlier pre-orders also enjoyed up to P11,000 worth of gear, including HP DeskJet printers, RIVACASE laptop bag
s, and a 1-year Microsoft Office 365 subscription.
Customers who bought at participating The Loop stores (Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Centrio, Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Bonifacio High Street, KCC Mall of Cotabato, Robinsons Manila, SM Center Dagupan, SM City Baguio, SM City Calamba, SM City Cabanatuan, SM Davao, SM City General Santos, S Maison, U.P. Town Center and Xentro Mall Vigan) from April 25 to 26, 2026 also got a free 1-year Microsoft 365 subscription to ensure they have the right tools and start strong from day one.
Here’s another reason why The Loop is the premier destination for your gear upgrade. Enjoy various payment options and unparalleled payment flexibility for your MacBook Neo with special cash or straight payment pricing at P39,990. Monthly installment starts at P1,666 for 24 months.
The Loop also offers 0 percent installment for 24 months via BPI, Bank of Commerce, Metrobank, RCBC, Security Bank, Unionbank, and other banks, 36-month installments for Unionbank and other banks, and flexible payments via Home Credit for as low as P41 per day.
The MacBook Neo is designed for those who value aesthetics as much as performance. Featuring a stunning 13-inch display with rich colors and sharp detail, it is powered by the groundbreaking A18 Pro chip and up to 16 hours of battery life. So whether it is handling intensive tasks or everyday productivity, the Neo does it with speed, ease, and style.
Stop by The Loop nearest you, and experience the new MacBook Neo. Who knows, you might be cruising with a brand new Vespa S 125 soon! (PR)