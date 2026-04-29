Hello, Neo – and Hello, Vespa! Get the MacBook Neo at The Loop, win a brand new Vespa

It’s love at first Mac – and The Loop is offering even more reasons to upgrade your tech and style.

Fresh off its global release, the highly anticipated MacBook Neo has officially landed at The Loop. This minimalist powerhouse has the world buzzing with its eye-catching colors, features, and pricing that’s an absolute steal. MacBook Neo is available in Blush, Citrus, Indigo and Silver.

The Loop is elevating the release even further by transforming the Neo experience into a chic lifestyle movement. Complete your Neo experience with a new ride, as customers who purchase a MacBook Neo at select The Loop branches until May 31, 2026, will get a chance to win a new Vespa S 125.