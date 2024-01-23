IKEA expands in the Philippines, writes a new chapter for the country’s furniture capital

“We are thrilled to bring our full suite of delivery and assembly services to the many Filipinos in Visayas and Mindanao,” he says, “while also prioritizing sustainability and reducing our environmental impact,” emphasized IKEA Philippines Country Fulfilment Operations Manager Jarek Lesniewski.

Cebu, with its rich history in furniture design and craftsmanship, stands to benefit significantly from this expansion. The introduction of IKEA’s affordable, stylish range complements the existing market, offering more choices for consumers and potentially inspiring local artisans and designers.

As we look to the future, IKEA’s expansion in Cebu is more than just a business move. It’s a cultural integration, a blend of global and local, of modernity and tradition. It respects Cebu’s status as the Furniture Capital of the Philippines while introducing new trends and sustainable practices. This expansion is not just about furniture; it’s about shaping the future of living spaces in Cebu and beyond.

For those eager to embrace this new era of home furnishing, visit www.IKEA.ph or download the IKEA Shopping app. The digital doors are open, inviting Cebu, and the rest of the Philippines, to a world where style, sustainability, and convenience seamlessly converge.