Illuminating Tradition and Technology: Tainan’s Lantern Festival 2024

THE 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival harmoniously blends age-old tradition with cutting-edge technology, leaving a mesmerizing experience for local and international visitors.

Tradition plays a key role in the recent 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival, which was hosted by Tainan City, the former capital of Taiwan. Technology, on the other hand, illuminates the historic city with brilliant and vibrant color lights from over 300 lanterns on display at the Anping Display Zone.

Returning to Tainan after a 16-year hiatus, the 35th edition of the Taiwan Lantern Festival coincides with the city’s 400th anniversary. The hosting of the festival rotates among Taiwan's 22 cities and 14 counties each year, showcasing the country's cultural diversity and highlighting various aspects of the country's traditions.

Each lantern carries profound symbolism, embodying blessings, wishes, and cultural stories. Among the lanterns on display is the "Goddess Mazu" Lantern, Taiwan's revered female sea deity. The other lanterns depict historical figures, cultural icons, and pivotal moments from Tainan's rich past. The lanterns are also vessels of culture, history, and celebration.

But the highlight of the festival was the 22-meter-tall dragon lantern, "The Dragon Visits Taiwan." It is the centerpiece of the festival, which was held in the Anping District.

According to the Tourism Administration, the dragon, designed by renowned artist Peng Li-chen was inspired by the flying dragons on the pillars of Tainan's Grand Matsu Temple.