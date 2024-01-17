Lifestyle

IN PHOTOS: MISS CEBU 2024

Miss Cebu 2024, Zoe Cameron, is crowned.
Miss Cebu 2024 ended with a spectacular performance from 12 candidates from all over Cebu.

After a grueling competition, Zoe Cameron, came up on top as the new Miss Cebu.

Cebu City Michael Rama, and his wife, Malou, crowns Zoe Cameron as Miss Cebu 2024.
TOP 5

Here are the winners of the recent Miss Cebu pageant:

Miss Cebu 2024: Candidate No. 9 Zoe Cameron

1st Runner Up: Candidate No. 1 Joelle Debine Dequito Uy

2nd Runner Up: Candidate No. 4 Danielle Mckaye Dela Cruz

3rd Runner Up: Candidate No. 11 Angel Jane Ruiz

4th Runner Up: Candidate No. 2 Shaina Michelle Reyes

Miss Cebu First Runner Up, Joelle Debine Dequito Uy.
Miss Cebu 2nd runner up, Danielle Mckaye Dela Cruz.
Miss Cebu Third Runner Up, Angel Jane Ruiz.
SPECIAL AWARDS

Aside from the Top 5, other special awards were also given as follows:

Miss Friendship by Waterfront - #2 Shaina Michelle Reyes

Miss Photogenic by Macys - #8 Christine Kate Lavajo

The Remedios Duterte Delmar Heritage Award by Acebedo Optical - #9 Zoe Cameron

Miss Oro Galleria - #9 Zoe Cameron

Miss Charity Bingo Plus - #9 Zoe Cameron

MyTV Cebu Candidate - #9 Zoe Cameron

The Remedios Duterte Delmar Carnival Queen Best Designer Award - #9 Zoe Cameron and #10 Leila Alexis Mah

Best in Cebu Wear - #4 Danielle Mckaye Dela Cruz

Best in Cebu Wear Designer - Mike Yap Ching worn by #3 Angela Kristiana Mckinney

Best in Evening Gown - #1 Joelle Debine Dequito Uy

Best in Evening Gown Designer - June Escario, worn by Candidate #1 Joelle Debune Dequito Uy

Miss Cebu Fourth Runner Up, Shaina Michelle Reyes.
MyTV candidate, Zoe Cameron
Miss Charity Bingo Plus, Zoe Cameron
Miss Oro Galleria, Zoe Cameron
The Remedios Duterte Delmar Carnival Queen Best Designer Award, Zoe Cameron.
Miss Photogenic by Macys - Christine Kate Lavajo
Miss Friendship by Waterfront - Shaina Michelle Reyes
All women showcased their talents on stage. The highlight of the pageant, was the evening gown competition, when candidates donned the designs of 12 talented designers.

#11 Angel Jane Ruiz
#10 Leila Alexis Mah
#9 Zoe Cameron
#8 Christine Kate Lavajo
#7 Princess Natasha C. Ngo
#6 Nyza Archival
#5 Jessely Marie Frliciano
#4 Danielle Mckaye Dela Cruz
#3 Angela Kristiana Mckinney
#2 Shaina Michelle Reyes
#1 Joelle Debine Dequito Uy
#12 Sofia Mendheart Jumamoy
The Miss Cebu 2024 aims to develop ambassadors that would promote Cebu's tourism, culture, and values./DCL

Sinulog
2024
miss cebu

