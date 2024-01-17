IN PHOTOS: MISS CEBU 2024

Miss Cebu 2024 ended with a spectacular performance from 12 candidates from all over Cebu.
After a grueling competition, Zoe Cameron, came up on top as the new Miss Cebu.
Here are the winners of the recent Miss Cebu pageant:
Miss Cebu 2024: Candidate No. 9 Zoe Cameron
1st Runner Up: Candidate No. 1 Joelle Debine Dequito Uy
2nd Runner Up: Candidate No. 4 Danielle Mckaye Dela Cruz
3rd Runner Up: Candidate No. 11 Angel Jane Ruiz
4th Runner Up: Candidate No. 2 Shaina Michelle Reyes
Aside from the Top 5, other special awards were also given as follows:
Miss Friendship by Waterfront - #2 Shaina Michelle Reyes
Miss Photogenic by Macys - #8 Christine Kate Lavajo
The Remedios Duterte Delmar Heritage Award by Acebedo Optical - #9 Zoe Cameron
Miss Oro Galleria - #9 Zoe Cameron
Miss Charity Bingo Plus - #9 Zoe Cameron
MyTV Cebu Candidate - #9 Zoe Cameron
The Remedios Duterte Delmar Carnival Queen Best Designer Award - #9 Zoe Cameron and #10 Leila Alexis Mah
Best in Cebu Wear - #4 Danielle Mckaye Dela Cruz
Best in Cebu Wear Designer - Mike Yap Ching worn by #3 Angela Kristiana Mckinney
Best in Evening Gown - #1 Joelle Debine Dequito Uy
Best in Evening Gown Designer - June Escario, worn by Candidate #1 Joelle Debune Dequito Uy
All women showcased their talents on stage. The highlight of the pageant, was the evening gown competition, when candidates donned the designs of 12 talented designers.
The Miss Cebu 2024 aims to develop ambassadors that would promote Cebu's tourism, culture, and values./DCL