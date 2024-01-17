IN PHOTOS: MISS CEBU 2024

Aside from the Top 5, other special awards were also given as follows:

Miss Friendship by Waterfront - #2 Shaina Michelle Reyes

Miss Photogenic by Macys - #8 Christine Kate Lavajo

The Remedios Duterte Delmar Heritage Award by Acebedo Optical - #9 Zoe Cameron

Miss Oro Galleria - #9 Zoe Cameron

Miss Charity Bingo Plus - #9 Zoe Cameron

MyTV Cebu Candidate - #9 Zoe Cameron

The Remedios Duterte Delmar Carnival Queen Best Designer Award - #9 Zoe Cameron and #10 Leila Alexis Mah

Best in Cebu Wear - #4 Danielle Mckaye Dela Cruz

Best in Cebu Wear Designer - Mike Yap Ching worn by #3 Angela Kristiana Mckinney

Best in Evening Gown - #1 Joelle Debine Dequito Uy

Best in Evening Gown Designer - June Escario, worn by Candidate #1 Joelle Debune Dequito Uy