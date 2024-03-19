In the Beginning: Teaser trailer hints City Hunter origin story

The upcoming Japanese live-action adaptation of City Hunter is set to explore the origin story of Ryo Saeba, a top-class "sweeper," and his partnership with Kaori Makimura, the sister of his long-time partner. While the original manga by Tsukasa Hojo didn't delve deeply into their backstory, the newly released teaser trailer suggests that this highly anticipated adaptation will shed light on this intriguing aspect of the series.
City Hunter by Tsukasa Hojo
First serialized from 1985 to 1991, City Hunter has captivated audiences worldwide with its thrilling storylines and charismatic characters. The franchise has spawned various adaptations and spin-offs, including an anime series, animated films, and live-action productions. Notably, Jackie Chan starred in a Hong Kong film adaptation. Now, Netflix is bringing a fresh take on City Hunter to screens, directed by Yuichi Sato.
Hinting at an origin story
Get Wild makes a comeback
One of the highlights of the live-action adaptation is the reintroduction of the iconic track "Get Wild" by the Japanese band TM NETWORK. Originally featured in the ending scene of the City Hunter anime series, the song remains a beloved classic. The live-action film will present a thrilling collaboration with TM NETWORK in the form of "Get Wild Continual."
Don't miss the adrenaline-pumping City Hunter, premiering on April 25 on Netflix!