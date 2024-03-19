In the Beginning: Teaser trailer hints City Hunter origin story

The upcoming Japanese live-action adaptation of City Hunter is set to explore the origin story of Ryo Saeba, a top-class "sweeper," and his partnership with Kaori Makimura, the sister of his long-time partner. While the original manga by Tsukasa Hojo didn't delve deeply into their backstory, the newly released teaser trailer suggests that this highly anticipated adaptation will shed light on this intriguing aspect of the series.