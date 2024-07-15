Invigorate your shower routine with Watsons’ wide range of bath and body essentials

Imagine having a spa-like experience at home, where each product in your shower routine revitalizes your skin and reinvigorates your senses. Watsons, the most-loved health and beauty retailer, wants everyone to experience the same with its exclusive bath and body deals from July to August.
Wash away the worries of the day with big savings on Watsons' extensive bath and body offerings. From basic cleansing to a complete pampering experience with additional pre-shower and post-shower rituals, Watsons has all the products to help take your shower routine to the next level.
“We believe that taking time to recharge and invest in your shower regimen is a way of practicing self-care. So, you need products that give you the opportunity to embrace the skin that you are in and give it the love and attention it needs. Whatever you are looking for, from high-quality bath essentials, budget-friendly options, and even premium finds -- you can find it all at Watsons,”
said Watsons Philippines Customer and Marketing Director Jared De Guzman.
Treat yourself to nourishing and high-quality bath and body products, now available at amazing price drops. Pamper from head to toe with Buy 1, Get 1 deals and enjoy up to 50 percent off on shower essentials.
Last July 13, customers and special guests also witnessed the interactive space at Watsons SM Mall of Asia showcasing featured brands and an immersive display that inspires you to cop a luxurious shower setup at home. Event participants were also invited to guess the scents of their favorite bath and body products, while Unilever showcased how Dove can help raise the bar in self-care and help achieve various skin goals.
"We hope that through Watsons, our customers will be able to look good and feel great even just by simply having the right products that gives them a self-care boost. Visit us in stores or make a few taps on your device to get your bath and body essentials with ease via Home Express Delivery or Click and Collect Express," De Guzman added.
Don’t miss out on Watsons' bath and body deals. Shop your favorites through the or head over to any of the 1,000+ Watsons stores nationwide. Get exclusive promos and discounts by becoming a Watsons Club Member.
Catch the latest news in the world of health and beauty. Follow @watsonsph on Instagram, @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and @watsonsphilippines on TikTok. (PR)