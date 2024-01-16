Island Souvenirs revives the life of the party for Sinulog 2024.

Cebu’s homegrown brand, Islands Souvenirs, love to kick off the new year by celebrating Cebu’s personalities, history, culture, and creativity through wearable merchandise. This year’s theme, “Sinulog Carnival: Life of the Party” reestablishes the Sinulog festival as an expression of the jovial Cebuano identity.

Over the years, Island Souvenirs’ institutionalized Cut & Style campaign has cemented itself as a staple Sinulog activity for locals and tourists alike. It has always been an exciting challenge for the brand to continue to innovate and elevate the Sinulog Experience by giving Sinulog-goers an avenue to express not only the spirit of the festival but also their personal style.

This year, Island Souvenirs has taken a more consumer-centric approach by adding to its personalization services, especially now that trends and consumer behavior has evolved.

While the brand’s Cut & Style t-shirts continue to be its bread and butter, it has expanded its personalized merchandise for the first time since Cut & Style’s inception.

Here’s some new additions to Island Souvenir’s roster of merch for this year’s Sinulog:

Cut & Style Pet Merchandise

Now that malls have become more pet-friendly, customers can now bring their dogs and cats to Island Souvenir’s pop-ups and come out with their own festival outfit.

Stickeez

Island Souvenirs has a new addition of “embellishments” in the form of direct-to-fabric decals, patches, button pins, and the option to place your name to make your shirts and tote bags even more personalized!

Do-it-yourself tote bags

Starting with a blank canvas, customers are given the creative freedom to design their own tote bags from the print down to their name resulting in endless possibilities.

Customizable headdresses

The customizable headdresses are made especially for those who want to complete their Sinulog outfit from head to toe. Starting from a pre-cut foam base, customers can add a variety of embellishments from tassels, to ribbons, and gems.

Lastly, Island Souvenirs has partnered with Haru Studios in all of its pop-up activations, as the final stop in the Cut & Style journey. Having a self-shoot studio encourages even more self-expression, making customers truly the forefront faces of the brand.

Find Island Souvenirs in 19 locations throughout the city:

1. Ayala Center Cebu

2. SM City Cebu

3. SM Seaside City Cebu

4. Islands Sinulog Square (Magellan’s St.)

5. Metro Gaisano Ayala

6. Metro Gaisano Colon

7. Gaisano Mall of Cebu - Store

8. Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

9. CPA Pier 1 Passenger Terminal

10. Mactan Cebu International Airport T1 (Northwing Check-in)

11. Mactan Cebu International Airport T1 (South Wing Pre-departure)

12. Mactan Cebu International Airport T2 (Departure Check-in)

13. Cut & Style Studio - Ayala Center Cebu Oh! Georg

14. Cut & Style Studio - SM City Cebu Main Mall Atrium

15. Cut & Style Studio - SM Seaside City Cebu City Wing

16. SM Seaside City Cebu Mountain Wing

17. Robinsons Place Fuente Mall Lobby

18. Baseline

19. Il Corso North Wing (SPONSORED CONTENT)