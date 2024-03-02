Japanese superstar Alan Shirahama to visit Cebu

Beloved Japanese performer, actor and DJ Alan Shirahama is set to visit Cebu for an eagerly anticipated fan meeting on March 3, 2024, at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark.
As the Philippine Tourism Ambassador in Japan, Shirahama has been a vocal advocate for the Philippines, significantly boosting its appeal as a tourist destination among Japanese travelers. Shirahama has over three million followers across his social media platforms.
The event, which promises an exciting lineup including a performance by Sinulog dancers, a Q&A session and a live DJ performance by Shirahama himself, aims to deepen cultural ties and promote tourism between Japan and the Philippines.
Alongside entertaining his fans, Shirahama will also be capturing the beauty of Cebu's tourist attractions for a new promotional video, further highlighting his commitment to supporting Philippine tourism.