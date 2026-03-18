J.CO Reserve opens in Cebu City with premium cafe experience

J.CO Reserve has officially opened at Ayala Terraces Cebu, introducing an elevated coffee experience through specialty brewing methods and curated dining offerings.
The premium concept store builds on J.CO Donuts & Coffee’s beloved treats while giving greater attention to coffee preparation and appreciation in a space designed for customers to pause, connect, and share special moments.
Held alongside the Sinulog season, the launch carried the same spirit of the festival, which centers on devotion, energy, and togetherness.
Guests were welcomed with a Sinulog dance performance by the Sandiego Dancers, setting the tone for the morning’s activities.
Attendees were guided by J.CO’s coffee expert, Micoi Aguilar, as he shared insights on coffee bean sourcing, roast profiles, and the elements that contribute to a well-balanced cup. He emphasized that good coffee is personal and influenced by individual taste preferences.
The discussion was followed by live brewing demonstrations showcasing pour-over, French press, siphon, and espresso-based methods. Each technique highlighted how different brewing styles can bring out distinct flavor characteristics and boldness of the featured coffee beans.
Jericho E. Eva, Assistant Marketing Manager for J.CO Reserve, discussed Reserve-exclusive creations. A brunch segment followed, allowing guests to sample their orders while engaging with the menu.
Interactive activities, games, social interactions, interviews, and photo opportunities with the J.CO team also took place throughout the morning.
J.CO Donuts & Coffee entered the Philippine market in 2012 and now operates 84 stores nationwide, six of which are in Cebu.
With the new J. CO Reserve, Cebuanos are invited to discover how everyday indulgence becomes a refined experience. (PR)