Join the holiday cheer with Abaca Group’s exclusive holiday gift card promo.

Abaca Group, a premier name in Cebu’s food and hospitality scene, celebrates the holiday season with a limited-time promo to make gift-giving extra special! From October 15 to November 30, 2024, or while supplies last, when you purchase 10 gift cards, you’ll receive 2 bonus cards! Each card is redeemable at any of The Abaca Group’s celebrated restaurants and has no expiration, making it the perfect gift for family, friends, or a treat for yourself.

This holiday offer showcases The Abaca Group’s joy in giving the gift of memorable dining experiences. With a portfolio of award-winning restaurants and cafes, each gift card opens the door to exceptional cuisine and dining experience.