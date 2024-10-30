Join the holiday cheer with Abaca Group’s exclusive holiday gift card promo.

Abaca Group, a premier name in Cebu’s food and hospitality scene, celebrates the holiday season with a limited-time promo to make gift-giving extra special! From October 15 to November 30, 2024, or while supplies last, when you purchase 10 gift cards, you’ll receive 2 bonus cards! Each card is redeemable at any of The Abaca Group’s celebrated restaurants and has no expiration, making it the perfect gift for family, friends, or a treat for yourself.
This holiday offer showcases The Abaca Group’s joy in giving the gift of memorable dining experiences. With a portfolio of award-winning restaurants and cafes, each gift card opens the door to exceptional cuisine and dining experience.
And there’s more excitement for you! When you refer a friend with your holiday gift card purchase, you'll automatically get a chance to win one of 10 gift certificates for an overnight stay with breakfast for two at The Reef Island Resort—a stunning escape in Mactan, where Cebu’s natural beauty and hospitality come alive.
Join the holiday cheer with the Abaca Group and make this season one to remember!
Offer: Buy 10 gift cards, and receive 2 complimentary gift cards
Redeemable at: All restaurants owned and operated by The Abaca Group
Promotion Period: October 15 to November 30, 2024 (or while supplies last)
Bonus Opportunity: Refer a friend during purchase to enter a raffle for an overnight stay with breakfast for two at The Reef Island Resort.
This holiday season, give the gift of exquisite dining and an experience that lasts. Visit any Abaca Group restaurant in Metro Cebu to avail this holiday gift card promotion. For inquiries, you may contact the following outlets: