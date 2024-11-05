Kandaya Resort achieves 5-Star Status, highlights heritage and environmental stewardship as Miss Earth 2024’s Cebu host

In a monumental feat for Cebu's tourism sector, Kandaya Resort strengthens its prestigious status as it becomes the first-ever five-star Cebuano resort.
The recognition was given by the Department of Tourism (DOT) after a comprehensive accreditation process, where Kandaya exceeded all criteria. The achievement marks a significant moment for tourism in the region and underscores the potential of Philippine resorts on the global stage.
The five-star accolade came at an opportune time, as Kandaya played a pivotal role in hosting the Miss Earth 2024 pageant’s activities in the Visayas. The resort became the official venue for the Miss Earth 2024 tour, hosting a series of events from October 24 to 26, 2024.
Kandaya hosted the Cebu leg of the Miss Earth 2024 competition, combining luxury with a focus on heritage and environmental conservation. The itinerary featured a Heritage Motorcade showcasing historical sites, a themed welcome dinner, and an evening fashion show with Cebuano-crafted bohemian resort wear, along with a tree-planting event for environmental awareness.
Beachfront fashion show featuring Bezza Wear’s Bohemian Collection
The Miss Earth 2024 visit reached a high point of sophistication and glamor with a beachfront fashion show. Contestants walked the runway in Bezza Wear’s exquisite collection of bohemian resort wear designed by Brazilian model Claudia Bezza-Yeung.
In the grand welcome dinner hosted by Kandaya, the venue was festooned with exquisite flowers and foliage in line with the occasion’s lush tropical theme. The candidates were introduced to the audience with a brief Q&A to reveal their beautiful personalities and points of view.
At the end of the program, judges chose a candidate for the “Miss Kandaya 2024” special award, which went to Miss Wales.
The collaboration between Kandaya Resort and Miss Earth 2024 was a testament to the alignment of heritage conservation and environmental advocacy. The partnership brought these important causes to the fore, elevating them on a stage of elegance.
With its new five-star status, Kandaya symbolizes the pinnacle of Cebuano hospitality. Known as Cebu’s hidden gem in the North, the resort has redefined itself as one of the region’s most exclusive and luxurious destinations.
In an impactful speech at the Ms. Earth 2024 welcome dinner, Kandaya and MSY World Chief executive officer Martin Philip S. Yeung praised the MSY organization and the Miss Earth team for their shared sense of purpose that contributed to the event’s success. He emphasized the need to integrate heritage with environmental responsibility, noting that the MSY mantra “Make Things Good” reflects a commitment to excellence and compassion in community-focused projects.
The 2024 theme for Miss Earth, “Heritage,” resonated perfectly with MSY World and Kandaya’s values. Deeply embedded in Cebu’s history and traditions, Kandaya Resort embraced its role as a custodian of both cultural and natural legacies.
This memorable October weekend saw Kandaya and Miss Earth 2024 unite to celebrate shared values and foster a brighter, more sustainable future. The collaboration showcased Cebu’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and commitment to environmental sustainability, marking a milestone for the region and setting a new standard for Philippine tourism. (SPONSORED CONTENT)