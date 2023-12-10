Lifestyle

Lamian's Grand Reimagining: The Bellevue Resort in Panglao Celebrates 11 Years of Excellence

Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine
Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine

IN a beautiful celebration that marked its 11th Anniversary, The Bellevue Resort in Panglao, Bohol, unveiled the revamped Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine with a grandeur that echoed its commitment to culinary innovation. 

The post-colonial-themed 4-course meal.
The post-colonial-themed 4-course meal.

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the renowned restaurant, celebrated for its exquisite a la carte offerings, took center stage, promising guests an elevated dining experience that seamlessly fuses tradition with modernity.

The Bellevue Resorts' Managing Director Dustin Chan.
The Bellevue Resorts’ Managing Director Dustin Chan.
"Tonight, we're not only commemorating eleven years at the Bellevue Resort but also eagerly anticipating the grand reopening of Lamian. As I mentioned earlier and moving forward, we commit to maintaining this spirit of timeless innovation in everything we do. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much, and I look forward to embarking on this culinary journey with you tonight. Thank you,"
said Dustin Chan, Managing Director of Bellevue.

Lamian, a culinary gem nestled within the heart of The Bellevue Resort, has long been celebrated for its gourmet sandwiches, delectable pizzas, and an array of refreshing drinks that tantalize the taste buds. However, this milestone celebration marked more than just a chronological achievement—it signaled a metamorphosis, a renaissance of Filipino-themed culinary brilliance.

Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine's Chef Paul Tan
Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine's Chef Paul Tan
“The inspiration behind Lamian is, in fact, the Filipino family. Particularly during the pandemic, our only option was to stay at home, bringing families closer and creating a stronger sense of community. My inspiration also draws from the rich history of Filipino cuisine and the journey forward, incorporating various influences into our dishes.”
Chef Paul Tan explained.

Undergoing a significant makeover, Lamian embraced a modernized design and menu that pays homage to the rich cultural tapestry of the Philippines. The revamped space marries contemporary aesthetics with traditional Filipino elements, creating an ambiance that invites guests to embark on a journey through the nation's culinary heritage.

"We're thrilled to introduce a couple of exciting new dishes. The Sinigang Risotto, which you experienced earlier, is one highlight. Additionally, there's our Scaldo Risotto and a unique creation, the Salted Egg Cheesecake. Drawing inspiration from French techniques, we've incorporated salt and egg to enhance its umami flavor profile."
Chef Tan shared.
Miss Supranational Philippines 2023, Pauline Amelinckx.
Miss Supranational Philippines 2023, Pauline Amelinckx.

Hosted by Miss Supranational Philippines 2023, Pauline Amelinckx, the grand celebration at Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine, The Bellevue Resort, was a sensory feast, showcasing excellence in hospitality and culinary mastery. The revamped Lamian, blending modernity with Filipino tradition, offered an immersive dining experience.  The Bellevue Resort's commitment to innovation was evident in the curated menu and captivating design. This 11th-anniversary celebration marked a milestone for Lamian, signaling a new era of culinary excellence. 

The Bellevue Resort Team.
Performers during the evening.

As Lamian takes its place at the forefront of modern Filipino gastronomy, it invites enthusiasts to savor the fusion of tradition and innovation, promising a journey into the heart of Filipino flavors with style and sophistication. S

