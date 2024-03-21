Legacy Unleashed: Ghostbusters Director Jason Reitman discusses 'Frozen Empire' and honoring Ivan Reitman

Dan Aykroyd, reprising his role as Ray Stantz and serving as executive producer, praises the film's ability to stay true to the franchise's roots while evolving the story for a new generation. He remarks, "What really impressed me was the way Jason and Gil have continued the story in ways that feel drawn from the DNA we drew up in 1984. Ultimately, these were regular guys – and now, an ordinary family – who joke and tease and push each other, but they also save the world from terrifying spectral menaces and take that seriously. I love that combination on the big screen."