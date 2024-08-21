Levi’s reopens expanded concept store at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The renovation is part of Levi’s broader strategy to enhance customer experience globally. The new store at SM Seaside features a Style Lounge, improved fitting rooms, and personalized shopping advice from in-store Levi’s experts.

Jeffrey Lo, Senior Vice President and Unit Head of Signature Lines Inc., highlighted the focus on customer experience in the new store. “The new concept is designed to enhance the customer experience. Some of our stores even have tailor shops, and we’ve brought in young artists to customize designs. This initiative is part of our support for the youth and their creative expression,” Lo stated.

SM Malls is planning to open three more Levi’s stores across the Philippines this year as part of its expansion strategy. This move aims to make Levi’s more accessible to customers in various regions.

Jeffrey Lo emphasized the company’s commitment to maintaining global standards while catering to local preferences. “We are committed to ensuring that all Levi’s stores in SM Supermalls are up-to-date with the latest global concepts but also tailored to meet the needs of our customers. Our goal is to provide customers with a space where they can experience the brand’s rich heritage while exploring the product range and expressing their own personal style,” Lo added.

The renovated Levi’s store at SM Seaside Cebu City is located at the Upper Ground Level, City Wing, and is now open to shoppers. (SPONSORED CONTENT)