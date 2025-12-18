Live where life happens: Inside CityFlats’ newest urban address in Cebu

With Cebu City evolving into a metropolis brimming with burgeoning thrill, the growing demand for residential spaces located within arm’s reach of work and daily essentials has become a necessity.
Ayala Land launched the second CityFlats in Cebu on December 2, 2025, at Cebu Business Park, positioning it as the residential brand that offers practical urban living to young professionals. Say goodbye to city traffic and spend your hours living rather than merely surviving.
Traffic is a time killer and the number one enemy for frenzied, eager young professionals. With Metro Cebu getting busier by the day, the city’s energy is hard to miss. Commuting often takes one to two hours, while a large portion of monthly income goes to rent, leaving little room for savings and lifestyle needs.
These realities are pushing a new generation of Filipinos to pursue housing options that are not only affordable but also close to where life and work happen. The rise of co-living spaces and shared amenities addresses these concerns by offering convenience and meaningful connections for long-term residents.
The second address
Ayala Land enters this evolving market with its second CityFlats, an urban living concept tailored for mobile professionals who prefer to live within business districts. At CityFlats, housing isn’t just about private space—it’s a modern, all-inclusive residential environment with communal amenities that foster community connectivity and a balanced lifestyle.
Jay Teodoro, Ayala Land Deputy Head for VisMin Estates, shared that their goal is to address long commutes and rising housing costs by offering CityFlats’ prime accessibility to Cebu’s key destinations.
“Our goal is to make our estates more livable by providing practical, well-located homes for the city’s workforce. Young professionals shouldn’t have to sacrifice time, mobility, or community just to live in the city. CityFlats gives more people the chance to live where life happens, close to work, services, and everyday conveniences,” Jay shared.
Located along Leyte Loop in Cebu Business Park, the newest CityFlats houses 392 fully furnished, move-in-ready rooms. About 80 percent of the development is dedicated to co-living units designed for long-term residents seeking a dedicated personal space. These rooms include a workstation, bed, storage, air-conditioning, kitchenette, and an in-room toilet and bath.
There are also hostel-type rooms ideal for short-term guests such as traveling professionals and employees on assignment. Each features a queen- or twin-size bed, plus a mini-refrigerator, television, and private kitchenette.
The development’s design centers on accessibility. Each floor includes PWD-inclusive units, ensuring all residents can move with ease. In addition, a convenience store and laundromat are located on the ground floor, alongside upcoming retail services—making everyday needs easy to access with just a few steps.
Flexibility is another hallmark of CityFlats, offering a key difference from standard rental models that require long-term commitments. CityFlats provides multiple stay options—from daily hostel rates ideal for travelers or project-based workers to long-term co-living leases suited for employees, young graduates, students, and digital freelancers.
This adaptability makes the development attractive not only to individual renters but also to companies seeking practical housing support for their workforce. Daily stays start at Php 1,800 per night, while monthly co-living rates begin at Php 6,100—making well-located, walkable living more accessible within major business districts.
CityFlats’ strategic location, all-around amenities, and community-driven design offer a model that aligns with today’s workforce preference: living within reach of workplaces and spaces where they can connect and build community—without breaking the bank. As more people seek opportunities in the city, CityFlats presents an easy entry point to a fulfilling urban life. (SPONSORED CONTENT)