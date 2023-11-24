llaollao entices Cebuanos as it opens in the Queen City of the South.

CEBUANOS, together with the Llaollao Philippines and Cebu team, had a blast during the recently held Llaollao “Southside Swirl” at the SM Seaside City branch on November 13, 2023. The viral sensation is famous for its long lines, as well as its loyalists whose organic posts have garnered millions of engagements across media platforms.

The grand opening, hosted by Phoebe Fernandez, was graced by the representatives of llaollao Philippines, Cebu franchisors, and various Cebuano influencers and content creators.

Cebuano favorites such as David Cua, Pamilya Abella, Fabe Twins, and more participated in the various fun activities like Llaollao’s “Swirling Adventure,” where they got to visit different stations to personalize and flaunt their notorious llaollao swirls. Some of the guests even got the chance to win prizes in the raffle draw.

They were also able to decorate their own cups, flexing their “YogART” skills, and join the Brain Freeze game where they answered trivia questions about Llaollao. For the most-awaited part, the title “Head-Swirler of the Day” was given to the guest who dressed up their best.

FooDee Global Concepts, the visionary group that introduced renowned brands such as Tim Ho Wan, Hawker Chan, Mesa, and many others to the Philippines, is responsible for bringing the Llaollao brand to the country, promising a new chapter in the brand's success and is set to open their 50th store this year.

The fun has just begun for Llaollao as frozen yogurt fans can now enjoy it in various branches across Metro Cebu anytime they want! Llaollao fans can look forward to new menu items like never before. But that's not all—Llaollao enthusiasts can rejoice as the brand gears up for further expansion in the Queen City of the South.

You can visit the llaollao branches located at Ayala Center Cebu, SM City Cebu, and SM Seaside City now and taste the creamy and fruity goodness of a healthy yet delightful dessert!

The brand invites everyone to stay tuned for more updates on the official page of Llaollao Philippines for more special announcements and, of course, the joyous openings of new Llaollao branches in the Queen City of the South. (SPONSORED CONTENT)