Longer happy hours at Tambuli’s Tipsy Dog Beach Club

Each day of the week, Tipsy Dog Beach Club offers a unique lineup of activities to entertain both diners and guests. Start your week with Meatless Mondays, featuring creative, flavorful plant-based dishes that satisfy all tastes. Taco & Tequila Tuesdays bring a fiesta of bold flavors, with taco specials paired with an array of tequila options. On Diva Night Wednesdays, it’s time to shine with glam cocktails, lively music, and a spotlight on style. See-Through Thursdays bring a breezy, relaxed vibe with refreshing cocktails and light bites perfect for a chill sunset by the ocean. Fizzy Fridays sparkle with bubbly drinks, ideal for kicking off the weekend. Saturday Night Fever raises the energy for a night of dancing and celebration, while Rum & Roast Sundays offer a satisfying finish to the week, with hearty roasts and rum-infused cocktails to enjoy by the beach.

Tipsy Dog—a unique name conceptualized by one of the chairpersons of Tambuli—is driven by its purpose of not only delivering top-quality meals and signature cocktails but also paying homage to the lovable aspins that bring joy to communities across the Philippines.

Experience the charm of Tipsy Dog Beach Club at Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa, open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Located along the pristine shores of Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Tipsy Dog offers the longest happy hours, fresh, locally-sourced flavors, and themed weekly events in a relaxed, coastal setting inspired by the beloved aspins of the Philippines. (SPONSORED CONTENT)