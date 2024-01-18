Beyond the Universe: Meet the 8 members of UNIS
In a culmination of talent, dedication and international flair, the eight-member girl group UNIS (유니스) has officially been unveiled, marking a historic moment in the ever-evolving K-Pop landscape.
Formed through the SBS reality show "Universe Ticket," UNIS is set to captivate audiences worldwide with their diverse backgrounds, unique talents and the promise of an unforgettable musical journey.
The inception of UNIS traces back to January 2023 when SBS announced its groundbreaking survival show, "Universe Ticket," in collaboration with the newly established F&F Entertainment. The call for auditions was open to any girl born before the year 2011, regardless of nationality, who aspired to debut as a K-Pop idol. The rigorous audition process, spanning from March 2 to May 14, 2023, attracted a pool of promising talents eager to embark on their musical journey.
After months of anticipation, on July 13 and July 17, the show revealed the contestants through profile teaser images. The official pre-voting phase took place from July 19 until Aug. 9, setting the stage for the competition that would eventually lead to the formation of UNIS.
The unveiling of UNIS's final lineup on Jan. 17, 2024, brought forth a constellation of talents that promises to redefine the K-Pop experience. Let's meet the extraordinary members who make up this sensational girl group:
ELISIA
Elisia Parmisano, known simply as Elisia (엘리시아), is a talented Filipino actress and trainee under F&F Entertainment. Born on April 18, 2009, she achieved the during the ninth episode, securing her position as the inaugural member of the group. Notably, Elisia is also the cousin of Marcus Cabais, a member of the South Korea-based K/P-pop group, HORI7ON.
Bang Yunha
Bang Yunha (방윤하), a former JYP trainee, is now a member of UNIS under F&F Entertainment. Born on Feb. 28, 2009, she impressively secured the second overall rank during the show's finale after being personally chosen by the Unicorn judges, solidifying her place as the second official member of UNIS.
NANA
Nana (나나), a Japanese singer under FNC Entertainment Japan, is recognized for her participation in the Japanese survival show, “Who Is Princess?” She is a member of the Japanese girl group PRIKIL and the South Korean girl group, UNIS. Born on June 6, 2007, Nana earned the third overall rank during the show's finale after being chosen by the Unicorn judges, establishing her as the third official member of UNIS.
Gehlee Dangca
Gehlee Dangca (젤리 당카), fondly nicknamed "Princess" by her fellow trainees, is a and a member of UNIS under F&F Entertainment. Born on August 19, 2007, Gehlee achieved the fourth overall rank during the show's finale with over two million votes, officially becoming the fourth member of UNIS.
Lim Seowon
Lim Seowon (임서원), a South Korean trot singer, musical actress and television personality under Lean Branding, serves as the group's maknae. Born on Jan. 27, 2011, she successfully secured the fifth overall rank during the show's finale, making her the fifth official member of UNIS.
Oh Yoona
Oh Yoona (오윤아), a South Korean trainee under STARON Entertainment, is a former member of the supposed girl group 'Free In Sass' and the kids co-ed group Play With Me Club. Born on Oct. 7, 2009, she claimed the sixth overall rank during the show's finale, earning her a spot as the sixth official member of UNIS.
Kotoko
Kotoko (코토코), a Japanese trainee under F&F Entertainment, captivated both South Korean and international fans with her undeniable charm throughout the competition. Born on Oct. 28, 2007, Kotoko secured the seventh overall rank during the show's finale, officially becoming the seventh member of UNIS.
Jin Hyeonju
Jin Hyeonju (진현주), also known as Belle (벨), is a South Korean singer under C9 Entertainment. She is a member of Cignature, a member of UNIS and a former member of GOOD DAY. Born on Nov. 3, 2001, Hyeonju's valuable leadership skills make her a strong contender for the role of "Leader" in the group. During the show's finale, she earned the eighth overall rank, becoming the final official member of UNIS.
As UNIS prepares for its official debut, fans eagerly anticipate the harmonious collaboration of these eight remarkable individuals. The combination of diverse talents, international backgrounds and shared dreams within UNIS promises to create a musical universe that transcends cultural boundaries.
Congratulations to Elisia Parmisano, Gehlee Dangca and the entire UNIS ensemble! As they embark on this exciting chapter, we wish them the best of luck and look forward to witnessing the spectacular journey that lies ahead.
UNIS, the stage is yours!