Michelle Marquez Dee concludes her pageant career in heartfelt post

As she prepares to pass on her Miss Universe Philippines crown, Michelle Marquez Dee took to social media on Wednesday to announce the conclusion of her remarkable 7-year pageant journey.
In a touching post, Dee recreated her memorable "Hello Universe" promotional video from her Miss Universe campaign in El Salvador. She used this moment to extend her heartfelt thanks to her Filipino fans for their unwavering support throughout her reign.
"These are the final moments of a transformational reign and the closing chapter of an amazing 7-year pageant journey," Dee wrote in her caption, concluding with #FILIPINAS maraming salamat.
Dee's journey in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador saw her reaching the Top 10, delivering a performance that captivated pageant fans globally. Prior to this, Dee represented the Philippines in the 2019 Miss World pageant, where she secured a spot in the Top 12.
The 2024 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night is scheduled for May 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The newly crowned queen will represent the Philippines at the forthcoming Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.
Michelle Marquez Dee’s impressive journey has set a high bar and will serve as an inspiration for aspiring beauty queens in the years to come.