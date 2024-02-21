Netflix's live-action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ – A new saga begins!

The story unfolds with the elemental nations – Water, Earth, Fire, and Air – thrown off balance by the Fire Nation's unquenchable thirst for power. The Air Nomads have fallen, and the Avatar is nowhere in sight. Just when all hope seems lost, Aang (played by the talented Gordon Cormier), awakens from his icy slumber. Alongside plucky siblings Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio) of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang sets out on a perilous journey to master the elements and restore balance.